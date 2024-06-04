Scientist Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico’s First Female President

Going forward in her political career, Sheinbaum is working to “decarbonise the energy matrix as quickly as possible” in the hope that the energy transition will be one of the “hallmarks” of her administration. This will be underpinned by a plan to invest more than US$13bn in new energy generation projects to 2030, including increasing wind and solar power generation, as well as modernising hydroelectric facilities.

Regardless of what her six-year presidency ahead of her has in store, Claudia will always be the woman who managed to break the glass ceiling in Mexican politics, both as the country’s first female leader as well as her previous feat of becoming Mexico’s first female mayor — achievements not to be taken lightly.

Claudia sets out to continue her work in transforming Mexico's energy policies throughout her presidency with a staunch focus on sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and promoting green technologies. Her presidency ushers in a new dawn where there will be a shift towards environmentally conscious governance in Mexico.

