Top 10: Energy Accreditations

Today’s rapidly evolving energy sector and its success in enabling the energy transition heavily depends on industry-specific accreditations, which many argue are critical more now than ever.

Certifications not only signify a company’s commitment to excellence and sustainability, but also ensure compliance with global standards and best practices. They facilitate the enhancement of operational efficiency and foster innovation, with the right accreditations unlocking numerous opportunities for growth and leadership in the competitive energy landscape.

With this in mind, Energy Digital runs through 10 of the leading energy accreditations.

10. Passivhaus

A globally recognised accreditation, a Passivhaus accreditation ensures awardees are expertly qualified to design high-performance, highly efficient buildings. It is renowned for its rigorous standards in energy efficiency and aids with significantly reducing energy consumption, cutting heating and cooling needs by up to 90%, as well as lowering utility bills. Passivhaus is backed by more than 30 years of international evidence and facilitates a range of proven approaches to deliver net-zero infrastructure.

9. Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE)

CASBEE is the green building certification programme used in Japan to evaluate and rate the environmental performance of buildings and the built environment. Established in 2001, CASBEE was developed by a research committee founded on collaboration between academia, industry and national and local governments. It is designed to enhance the quality of people’s lives and to reduce the life-cycle resource use and environmental loads associated with the built environment.

8. Living Building Challenge

The Living Building Challenge focuses on the relationship between impact and effort. It is an international sustainable building certification programme, founded in 2006 by non-profit International Living Future Institute as a philosophy, advocacy tool and certification programme that promotes the measurement of sustainability in the built environment. With the core belief that regenerative design should be attainable to everyone, everywhere, it is posed as the most effective way to achieve a high-quality, high-performance project.

7. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (DGNB)

Known as the German Sustainable Building Council in English, DGNB is a building’s certification consisting of documentation packages. It comes in three certification levels for proposed buildings and those nearing completion: Silver, Gold and Platinum, with its Bronze accreditation given to buildings already in use. The DGNB System is based on the three central sustainability areas of ecology, economy and socio-cultural quality, which are equally weighted in the assessment.

6. WELL Building Standard

A standard put forward by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Building Standard supports wellbeing through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind by marrying best practices in design and construction with evidence-based health and wellness interventions. It enhances energy efficiency through efficient building systems, optimised operations and renewable energy integration. By promoting energy conservation and sustainable practices, WELL ensures reduced energy consumption, lower operational costs and a healthier, more sustainable environment for its occupants.

5. Green Star

Green Star is an internationally-recognised Australian sustainability rating and certification system with four rating tools that provide a means of certification for building design and construction, operation, fitouts and communities. Billed as one of Australia’s leading sustainability rating tools, since its inception in 2013 it has worked to provide a fresh approach to energy thanks to Green Star’s belief in the power of clean energy to transform our planet for the better.

4. Energy Star

For more than 20 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR programme has been America's resource for saving energy. The scheme is administered by the US Environmental Protection Agency and is adopted by thousands of organisations, with nearly 40% of the Fortune 500 partnering with ENERGY STAR. It helps deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that protect the climate, improve air quality and protect public health. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5tn kWh of electricity, avoid more than US$500bn in energy costs and achieve 4bn metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

3. ISO 5000