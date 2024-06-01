Waste Heat From Google Data Centre Warming up Finnish Homes

As part of the agreement with SRP, a mix of dedicated wind power, solar energy and battery storage from three facilities operated by NextEra Energy Resources on SRP’s power grid will become available.

And as a giant of the technology and sustainability space, Google is also empowering startups and climate techs pioneering technology bound to make a significant positive impact when it comes to climate change

To push US$1bn into climate techs, Google Cloud Ready-Sustainability programme hand-picked entities for HSBC’s financial backing.

Justin Keeble, Managing Director for Global Sustainability at Google Cloud, says: “The scale of climate challenge requires a global ecosystem of technology providers bringing solutions that drive impact. This is why we launched our Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability ecosystem which, one year in, includes leading climate tech companies.

“Many of these partners need access to finance and we are excited to partner with HSBC to support firms key to climate action.”

It’s not just on land that Google is propelling sustainability practices. Google is ramping up its green power supply with an offshore wind power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Netherlands, its largest ever, as it continues to work toward its green climate power targets.

“Our ambition to operate on carbon-free energy around the clock by 2030 requires clean energy solutions in every grid where we operate,” adds Matt Brittin, President of Google in EMEA.

