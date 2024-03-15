Google Launches Eight-Year Clean Energy Pact Across Arizona

In collaboration with the Salt River Project (SRP), Arizona’s utility provider, Google’s energy supply agreement will not only provide a new stream of power to the area, but is projected to facilitate Google’s Arizona reach at least 80% carbon-free energy (CFE) on an hourly basis in the next two years — a testament to Google’s dedication to operational excellence, but not at the expense of the environment.

This comes after construction commenced on Google’s first Arizona data centre in Mesa, in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. The facility is set to utilise air-cooled technology in line with the company’s climate-conscious approach to minimise net environmental impact across water and energy resources.

As part of the agreement with SRP, a mix of dedicated wind power, solar energy and battery storage from three facilities operated by NextEra Energy Resources on SRP’s power grid will become available.

"With this new agreement, we are not just offsetting our energy use, but also actively working to add carbon-free energy capacity directly to Arizona's grid when and where it's needed,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy at Google. “The collaboration with SRP and NextEra Energy Resources is accelerating decarbonisation in Arizona and our own carbon-free journey in the region. Plus, helping advance the transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free energy sources is necessary as we work together to address the climate crisis and ensure stable, affordable access to clean energy.”