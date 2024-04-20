Energy & Logistics Key Driver of F1’s 2030 Net Zero Targets

“It is no longer enough for us to simply deliver great action and wheel-to-wheel racing on the track, we need to ensure that we are doing so in a sustainable way so our sport can thrive long into the future.

“F1 has been innovating and influencing wider society for more than 70 years and we’ve seen how the great minds and technology of the sport have had a positive impact in many different spaces and now we have turned that expertise and insight to sustainability.”

Stefano also stressed the importance of leveraging F1's extensive global platform to inspire positive action among its 700 million fans. Thanks to concerted efforts over the past four years, F1 has made substantial progress towards its sustainability targets.

Racing towards environmental sustainability

The inaugural Formula 1 Impact Report showcases a commendable 13% reduction in the sport's carbon footprint compared to 2018 levels. A strategic focus on energy and logistics has been central to these achievements, with the logistics sector alone accounting for nearly half of F1's total carbon output.

The report aligns with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) definition of net zero, aiming for at least a 50% emissions reduction by 2030.

Energising the sport’s future

A pivotal element of F1's sustainability strategy revolves around energy and logistics. Through a partnership with Aramco, F1 is championing sustainable fuel, with plans to utilise 100% sustainable fuel in F1 cars by 2026. Moreover, a significant shift towards renewable energy sources at events has been noted, with more than three quarters of promoters opting for renewables in 2023. This marks a significant increase from 50% in 2022. High-profile races, including those in Austria, Bahrain, and Britain, have successfully implemented innovative strategies to drastically cut emissions.

The logistical challenge of transporting teams and equipment across five continents and tens of thousands of miles has been met head-on by DHL. The delivery company has substantially reduced carbon emissions related to logistics, offering a blueprint for sustainable practices within the sport.

