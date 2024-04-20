Energy & Logistics Key Driver of F1’s 2030 Net Zero Targets
A globally-celebrated racing competition, Formula 1 (F1) continues to witness a rise in its popularity. The 2023 season saw viewer numbers per race reach an impressive 1.1m, a near doubling from 2018 figures, with fans shelling out as much as US$600 to experience the thrill live. Star drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton, earned more than US$50m for the season, amounting to almost US$30,000 per lap.
Key sustainability goals
In 2019, F1 introduced a sustainability strategy focused on achieving net-zero carbon by 2030, fostering positive local legacies where it races and enhancing diversity and inclusivity within the sport. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, emphasised the importance of sustainability. “Sustainability is one of the most important factors to us not only as a sport, but as a business,” he said.
“It is no longer enough for us to simply deliver great action and wheel-to-wheel racing on the track, we need to ensure that we are doing so in a sustainable way so our sport can thrive long into the future.
“F1 has been innovating and influencing wider society for more than 70 years and we’ve seen how the great minds and technology of the sport have had a positive impact in many different spaces and now we have turned that expertise and insight to sustainability.”
Stefano also stressed the importance of leveraging F1's extensive global platform to inspire positive action among its 700 million fans. Thanks to concerted efforts over the past four years, F1 has made substantial progress towards its sustainability targets.
Racing towards environmental sustainability
The inaugural Formula 1 Impact Report showcases a commendable 13% reduction in the sport's carbon footprint compared to 2018 levels. A strategic focus on energy and logistics has been central to these achievements, with the logistics sector alone accounting for nearly half of F1's total carbon output.
The report aligns with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) definition of net zero, aiming for at least a 50% emissions reduction by 2030.
Energising the sport’s future
A pivotal element of F1's sustainability strategy revolves around energy and logistics. Through a partnership with Aramco, F1 is championing sustainable fuel, with plans to utilise 100% sustainable fuel in F1 cars by 2026. Moreover, a significant shift towards renewable energy sources at events has been noted, with more than three quarters of promoters opting for renewables in 2023. This marks a significant increase from 50% in 2022. High-profile races, including those in Austria, Bahrain, and Britain, have successfully implemented innovative strategies to drastically cut emissions.
The logistical challenge of transporting teams and equipment across five continents and tens of thousands of miles has been met head-on by DHL. The delivery company has substantially reduced carbon emissions related to logistics, offering a blueprint for sustainable practices within the sport.
Notably, F1 has set a precedent in motorsport sustainability by achieving the FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, underscoring its commitment and the collective effort of its member teams to environmental stewardship.
Formula 1's journey towards sustainability showcases a remarkable blend of innovation, commitment and tactical planning, paving the way for a greener future in motorsport.
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.
- What's Apple’s Promise on Clean Energy and Water Investment?Renewable Energy
- Colgate-Palmolive’s Energy Efficiency Recongised Once AgainSustainability
- Data Centre Demand Putting Pressure on Energy CapabilitiesTechnology & AI
- Kraft Heinz Pioneers Clean Energy Leap with US$170m BoostSustainability