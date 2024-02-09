Mercedes F1 Team first in motorsport to sign Climate Pledge

Progressing on its journey to meet its target of ‘Race Team controlled Net Zero’ in 2030, Mercedes has taken a number of steps toward meeting this goal already, and also in preparation to ready itself to sign the Climate Pledge.

“Having assessed our full supply chain emissions last year, we are developing Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) aligned near term and Net Zero targets for those emissions, and our commitment to The Climate Pledge confirms our intent to achieve Net Zero across all scopes by 2040,” Wolff added.

The team has already worked on reducing its emissions by purchasing alternative fuels for both land and air travel. As a result of this, savings of more 2,600tCO2 were achieved through investment into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), reducing its travel emissions by more than a fifth.

And it’s not just in day-to-day operations that Mercedes is using alternative fuels. On the track, HVO100 biofuel has been successfully trialled in race and hospitality trucks, as well as generators, saving 339tCO2.

By signing The Climate Pledge, Mercedes has agreed to adhere to the following:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business change and innovation; including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially beneficial offsets to achieve Net Zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“Joining The Climate Pledge consolidates our commitment to sustainability and our existing strategy to achieve Race Team controlled Net Zero by 2030 and Net Zero across all scopes by 2040,” Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team added.