On Demand — Cognizant CSO at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Emphasising the need for energy traceability — something highlighted as an often overlooked subject in sustainability discussions — Adam’s address deep dived into the challenges when it comes to identifying the source of energy consumption compared to a physical product.

“This is sort of a hidden topic within the large perspective of sustainability topics that most of us are covering,” he began.

His appearance at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero also shone a light on how a societal push for greater transparency and traceability in the area of energy consumption — particularly when it comes to climate change and regulatory reporting requirements — will amplify the benefits traceability brings.

He said later in his speech: “I invite all of you to join us to make energy a truly traceable product.”

During his appearance, he advocated how regulatory reporting requirements regarding energy consumption, particularly when it comes to climate change, are of the utmost importance and act as a key player in reaching sustainability goals.

“The purpose of the energy certificates is only for traceability,” he said. “It indirectly contributes to the reduction of the carbon emissions in energy.”

Strategies for energy traceability