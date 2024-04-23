Resurgence of Manufacturing Powering Reindustrialisation

“Business leaders are accelerating strategic initiatives to fortify supply chain resilience and flexibility, re-establish national security in strategic sectors, reach climate targets and regain the industrial powerhouses of Europe and North America once enjoyed. This is a structural shift that organisations will need to adjust to.”

What is driving this reindustrialisation trend?

Capgemini has identified four main drivers of reindustrialisation. They are:

Supply chain resilience: This is a leading driver of reindustrialisation for nearly 70% of organisations surveyed

This is a leading driver of reindustrialisation for nearly 70% of organisations surveyed Sustainability: More than half of organisations said reindustrialisation will help their organisations meet climate goals, especially in reducing their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions

More than half of organisations said reindustrialisation will help their organisations meet climate goals, especially in reducing their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions Geopolitical tensions: Almost two thirds said domestic manufacturing is strategically significant for ensuring national security and anticipate its importance in strategic sectors such as EVs

Almost two thirds said domestic manufacturing is strategically significant for ensuring national security and anticipate its importance in strategic sectors such as EVs Legislation and incentives: Just under half of surveyed organisations say government policies and regulations are supportive to their reindustrialisation efforts

‘Reindustrialisation supports climate goals and decarbonisation drives reindustrialisation’

One of the main facts Capgemini highlights is the expectation of a nearly 14% carbon reduction thanks to reindustrialisation efforts. This signals a strategic shift towards more sustainable production methods and technologies, aligning with global climate goals.

It also ushers in a new era of sustainability, as a substantial portion of these investments are earmarked for technologies aimed at enhancing sustainability within reindustrialisation initiatives. Here, renewable energy plays a key role as it powers this resurgence with sustainability at its core.

Thanks to the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies — like solar and wind — manufacturing facilities can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring a stable and resilient energy supply.

All the above requires a skilled workforce, one of the main challenges facing the issue of reindustrialisation. Despite this, it also offers significant opportunities for innovation and economic growth, something that will help keep the momentum of this movement going.

It’s safe to say that there is a growing awareness and commitment among some of the world’s largest organisations to incorporate energy-efficient and sustainable practices as they reindustrialise, aligning with climate goals and reflecting a broader recognition of the importance of responsible energy usage in the manufacturing sector.

