Top 10: Infrastructure Projects

Affirming Seville’s place as a role model of sustainability, the city’s Emasesa Biogas Pilot turns the nuisance of more than 5.7m kilos of bitter oranges being dropped onto the city’s streets in the winter months from its 48,000 trees into a positive. How, you ask? By using the methane produced during the natural fermentation process to produce electricity.

Seville-based water company Emasesa is behind the project and uses 35 tonnes of fruit to generate clean energy to power one of the city’s water purification plants. If the utility can invest €250,000 (US$267,800), its Head of Environment Benigno López hopes it can recycle all the surplus oranges in Seville, enough to power 73,000 homes.

9. Madhya Pradesh Floating Solar Array

Location: Madhya Pradesh, India

The world’s largest floating solar plant, the project on the backwaters of Omkareshwar Dam was hit by a storm ahead of its opening this month but is still anticipated to be an era-defining installation. It boasts unique technology much like those seen in hydroelectric power plants which enables the generation of electricity from water.

The US$410m array has floaters positioned on the water's surface which are connected to solar panels. Said floaters are connected to safeguard from potential harm from fluctuations in water flow or level. As it stands, the first phase generates 600MW, with potential for the project to be further expanded.

8. Redstone

Location: Northern Cape, South Africa

A first of its kind on the African continent, the Redstone Solar Thermal Power Project in Postmasburg is said to be the largest renewable energy project in South Africa. It has powered more than 200,000 homes and secured employment for more than 4,000 people. Since its inception it has not released any carbon emissions as its unique solar and storage technology does not require any natural gas backup. Thanks to its energy storage capabilities, 480,000GWh of electricity is produced annually, more than twice as much net annual output than an equivalent sized PV solar project. Redstone is a large supporter of South Africa’s decarbonisation efforts, as well as its socioeconomic growth, thanks to its ability to displace around 440 metric tons of carbon emissions per year and creating more than 2,000 construction jobs.

7. Baihetan Hydropower Station

Location: Sichuan Province, China