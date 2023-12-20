Top 10 energy leaders in APAC and MEA

A time of year where looking back is often commonplace, Energy Digital takes the opportunity to reflect on some of the companies - and the leaders within them - making a difference across the energy sector.

In the run up to the festive period, we also run through the top 10 energy leaders in the UK and Europe as well as the Americas.

In this edition of the series, we showcase 10 executives making influential contributions to the energy sector at some of the industry’s leading names headquartered across APAC and MEA.

10. Othman Al-Ghamdi

Role: President and CEO

Company: Petro Rabigh

Country: Saudi Arabia