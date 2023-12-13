Top 10 energy leaders in the Americas

With a goal to serve customers well by delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy while creating substantial economic benefits for our communities, Good has been at the helm of Duke Energy for the last decade. Under her leadership, the company is trailblazing the way to providing cleaner and smarter energy for its customers to meet the demands of a more digital-powered future, with the overarching goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Before taking the top job in 2013, Good served as CFO and earlier led the company’s commercial energy business during its initial development of renewable energy projects.

Her utility career began in 2003 with Cinergy, which merged with Duke Energy three years later. She serves on the Boards of Directors for Boeing, the Business Roundtable, the Edison Electric Institute, Foundation For The Carolinas, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, the World Association of Nuclear Operators, myFutureNC and New York City Ballet. As well as this, she serves on the Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council, the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, and Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Advisory Council.

