Top 10 energy leaders in the Americas

A time of year where looking back is often commonplace, Energy Digital takes the opportunity to reflect on some of the companies - and the leaders within them - making a difference across the energy sector.
In the run up to the festive period, we also run through the top 10 energy leaders in the UK and Europe as well as APAC and EMEA.
In this edition of the series, we showcase 10 executives making influential contributions to the energy sector at some of the industry’s leading names headquartered in the Americas.
10. Jan Kjærsgaard
Role: CEO, Offshore Wind
Company: GE Renewable Energy
Country: USA
Joining GE from FLSmidth, where he was most recently President of its cement business, Kjærsgaard has also worked for the likes of Siemens as VP Global Sales for its onshore and offshore business, as well as CEO of Siemens Wind Power Americas and later CEO of Siemens Wind Power EMEA. His career has also seen him work for Bonus Energy, which was acquired by the aforementioned Siemens in 2004, where he was at the helm of the organisation’s commercial team. A seasoned C-suite executive, he has also acted as CEO of Bladt Industries.
9. Ricardo Mussa
Role: CEO
Company: Raízen
Country: Brazil
Mussa is a Production Engineer by training and has been executive of the Raízen joint venture since 2020. He started his career in the energy sector in 2007 as one of the founders of Radar, part of the Cosnan group, a Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy. He has worked at multinationals including Unilever and Danone, predominantly focusing on the supply chain area of business.
8. Ricardo Roa Barragán
Role: CEO
Company: Ecopetrol
Country: Colombia
Boasting more than three decades of professional experience in the energy sector in Colombia, he has spent the last 15 of which in high-level positions as President, General Manager, Member of Boards of Directors and Legal Representative of energy and natural gas companies across Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala and Honduras. Barragán, who has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the National University of Colombia and a specialist in Engineering Management Systems from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, became CEO of the largest and primary petroleum company in Colombia in May 2023. He is hailed as a leader in strategic transformation in companies in the energy sector, including as President of Grupo Energía de Bogotá, Transportadora de Gas Internacional and General Manager of Empresa Energía de Honduras.
7. Dave Rogers
Role: Founder, President and CEO
Company: Amp Energy
Country: Canada
Responsible for the company’s global vision and strategy, Rogers has led the company’s global growth into a number of markets throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Prior to founding Amp in 2009, he was head of Carbon markets at Front Street Capital, responsible for originating and deploying capital to global investments in renewable energy. “We develop, own and operate clean energy assets throughout our core markets around the world, alongside our disruptive digital energy division,” Rogers said of Amp.
6. Girish K Saligram
Role: CEO
Company: Weatherford
Country: USA (American-Irish)
CEO of 27,000 employee-strong Weatherford, Saligram was previously COO of Exterran Corporation and President of Global Services. His career has seen him work across GE, including the Energy and Oil & Gas arms, for more than 20 years, working around the world and his way through the business to eventually become GM, Downstream Products & Services. Before pursuing a career in energy, Saligram worked for GE Healthcare working in engineering, services and operations, as well as other commercial roles.
5. Allyson Anderson Book
Role: CSO
Company: Baker Hughes
Country: USA
Anderson Book leads the sustainability programme for energy technology company Baker Hughes, with the strategic objective to reach net zero by 2050 by driving sustainable operations, supporting commercial energy transition solutions for customers and ensuring market creation for these solutions via strategic stakeholder engagement and policy development. Starting her career as a geoscientist for ExxonMobil, before joining Baker Hughes, Anderson Book was the Executive Director of the American Geosciences Institute and has wider experience across a number of academic, policy and senior government positions, including working for the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and serving as the associate director of strategic engagement of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) at the US Department of the Interior.
4. Jeff Miller
Role: Chairman & CEO
Company: Halliburton
Country: USA
Leading around 50,000 employees to operate effectively, sustainably and safely, Miller has been Chairman & CEO since 2017. Starting at Halliburton in 2004, he began his career with the firm as Country Vice President for Indonesia before working his way up through a variety of senior positions in the company. Before reaching the top of the career ladder, Miller gained his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Business from McNeese State University before later obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Texas A&M University.
3. Olivier Le Peuch
Role: CEO
Company: SLB
Country: USA
“My role is to enable our people to deliver their best — innovation, creativity and performance — to respond to the needs of an evolving energy industry,” said SLB CEO Le Peuch. Based in Texas, Le Peuch aspires to lead a digital revolution, drive efficiency and cultivate collaboration for a more sustainable energy industry. With a tenure at SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, spanning more than 35 years, he has been CEO since 2019 and has held a number of significant executive positions, including COO and Executive Vice President Reservoir & Infrastructure.
2. Mike Wirth
Role: Chairman of the Board & CEO
Company: Chevron
Country: USA
With a career at Chevron spanning more than four decades, Wirth has held a variety of leadership positions including Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President, Midstream & Development and President, Global Supply and Trading, before landing the role of Chairman of the Board & CEO in 2018.
He is a Chemical Engineering graduate of the University of Colorado, a Member of The National Petroleum Council and is on the Board of Directors & Executive Committee Member of the American Petroleum Institute. His other roles include working with organisations focused on bettering the world, whether that be for women in C-suite roles or bettering the US economy.
1. Lynn Good
Role: Chair, President and CEO
Company: Duke Energy
Country: USA
With a goal to serve customers well by delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy while creating substantial economic benefits for our communities, Good has been at the helm of Duke Energy for the last decade. Under her leadership, the company is trailblazing the way to providing cleaner and smarter energy for its customers to meet the demands of a more digital-powered future, with the overarching goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Before taking the top job in 2013, Good served as CFO and earlier led the company’s commercial energy business during its initial development of renewable energy projects.
Her utility career began in 2003 with Cinergy, which merged with Duke Energy three years later. She serves on the Boards of Directors for Boeing, the Business Roundtable, the Edison Electric Institute, Foundation For The Carolinas, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, the World Association of Nuclear Operators, myFutureNC and New York City Ballet. As well as this, she serves on the Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council, the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, and Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Advisory Council.
