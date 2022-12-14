The US team and science behind nuclear fusion breakthrough

A team of scientists in the US has achieved a milestone in nuclear fusion that many thought would never happen. By producing more energy from the nuclear fusion process than the laser energy used to create it – known as scientific energy breakeven – the team at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has opened the door to the potential for a limitless supply of clean energy.

The significant moment was achieved at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) on 5 December but details only emerged a week later.

“This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery,” said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

Dr Kimberly Budil is Laboratory Director at LLNL and announced the news at a US Department of Energy press conference on Tuesday (13 December).

“The pursuit of fusion ignition in the laboratory is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity, and achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering, and most of all, people,” said Dr Budil. “Crossing this threshold is the vision that has driven 60 years of dedicated pursuit — a continual process of learning, building, expanding knowledge and capability, and then finding ways to overcome the new challenges that emerged. These are the problems that the US national laboratories were created to solve.”

US President Biden has said he wants an operational nuclear fusion plant within a decade, but scientists believe that goal will take longer, even though this breakthrough proves the principle.