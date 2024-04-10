Inside the World’s Largest Thermal Energy Storage Facility

Construction of Varanto will begin this summer, with a completion date set for 2028. It will be built in Vantaa’s bedrock, made up of three caverns filled with hot water 100 metres below ground level measuring about 20 metres wide, 300 metres long and 40 metres high. Because of pressure created in these caverns — which have a cumulative volume of 1.1m cubic metres — the water will be able to reach temperatures of up to 140°C without boiling or evaporating.

Why Finland is a leader in innovative energy and storage

Finland has emerged as a leader in innovative energy and storage thanks to many factors, including its strong focus on research, supportive policy environment, technological expertise, collaborative ecosystem and favourable market conditions.

As well as positioning the country as a hub for energy innovation, this helps the overall standings of the Nordics as a region, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also declares that Finland’s nuclear and renewable power strengths provide a solid foundation for reaching its ambitious climate targets.

This is also thanks to its early adoption of smart grid technology and related technologies such as household-specific, remotely readable, accurate electricity consumption metering and real-time power grid failure monitoring. The International Trade Administration says this has led to improved energy use information and enables Finland to move towards the next step of smart grid technologies to meet the increased volume of small-scale generation, customer-level energy storage, EVs and controllable. As a result, Finland is able to put consumers at the heart of its energy and efficiency measures.

