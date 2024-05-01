Huawei Unveils Electricity Intelligent Distribution Solution

This is especially true when it comes to the ‘last mile’ distribution to and from the grid to people’s homes and places of business, and for renewables to become a significant element in the electric energy mix.

Tech giant Huawei unveiled its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) at WEC. Developed with ecosystem partners, IDS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimise power distribution, enhance grid reliability, and help with integration of renewable sources.

“Huawei's Intelligent Distribution Solution enables power enterprises to shift from single-point digitalisation of power distribution rooms to architecture-supported, evolvable, open and systematic intelligence,” said David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit.

“With an open digital ecosystem, we can stimulate grassroots creativity internally and make industry and cross-industry capabilities available to customers externally.”

Huawei IDS solution proven in real-world tests

The IDS architecture is built on a framework which includes an on-premise private cloud as the digital foundation. On top of that, both wired and wireless solutions are used for the backhaul network, an edge computing unit (ECU) for lean management and high-speed power line carrier communication (HPLC) on the low-voltage side.

This ‘cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device’ solution enables real-time observations to help utility providers to optimise their operations, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction by identifying and repairing faults – often before outages occur.

This is not just theory – the IDS has been used across several Chinese provinces, including Shaanxi where the State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Co has reduced outage durations and achieved a high reliability rate, while seamlessly integrating more than 50,000 residential solar sites.

“The solution delivers comprehensive and accurate power distribution network sensing, lean and refined management, timely and proactive customer service, as well as simpler and more efficient work for our employees,” commented Zhang Genzhou, CIO of State Grid Shaanxi.

The IDS is also proving successful in tests across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

