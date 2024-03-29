Huawei Solar Battery System Puts Consumers in Charge

With energy prices at record highs across Europe, consumers are looking for ways to both reduce their household bills and switch to zero-carbon renewables.

This double desire is driving the adoption of solar (PV) – a solution that has been around for decades but has been gaining traction due to more efficient panels which are also more cost effective. The one problem holding back solar has been storage – how to capture, store, and utilise the energy generated when it is needed most.

Huawei FusionSolar has pioneered battery storage for households, commercial and industrial applications and has now unveiled the Huawei LUNA S1 residential smart PV system.

The all-in-one solution includes core equipment such as a Smart Energy Controller, Smart Module Controller, Smart String Energy Storage System, Smart Charger, EMMA (Energy Management Assistant), SmartGuard, and Smart PVMS which when combined help deliver zero-carbon households.

Safety is obviously a concern that many consumers would have regarding a ‘new’ technology and power system within the home.

Here, Huawei has developed a five-layer safety protection mechanism, including cell-level, electrical, structural, active, and emergency protections.

It has passed multiple international safety standards, including VDE 2510-50, IEC 62169, ISO 13849, IEC 63056, IEC 62040-1, IEC 62477 and UN 38.3. Showing adaptability to harsh climates, the LUNA S1 can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 to +55 °C. LUNA S1 also supports IP66 level protection and has passed a 72-hour water submersion safety test, which is reassuring for properties that could be prone to flooding.

The casing of the LUNA S1 has also been designed to withstand pressures of up to five tonnes, and be resistant to accidental collisions in cases where it is installed in a garage.