Huawei Solar Battery System Puts Consumers in Charge
With energy prices at record highs across Europe, consumers are looking for ways to both reduce their household bills and switch to zero-carbon renewables.
This double desire is driving the adoption of solar (PV) – a solution that has been around for decades but has been gaining traction due to more efficient panels which are also more cost effective. The one problem holding back solar has been storage – how to capture, store, and utilise the energy generated when it is needed most.
Huawei FusionSolar has pioneered battery storage for households, commercial and industrial applications and has now unveiled the Huawei LUNA S1 residential smart PV system.
The all-in-one solution includes core equipment such as a Smart Energy Controller, Smart Module Controller, Smart String Energy Storage System, Smart Charger, EMMA (Energy Management Assistant), SmartGuard, and Smart PVMS which when combined help deliver zero-carbon households.
Safety is obviously a concern that many consumers would have regarding a ‘new’ technology and power system within the home.
Here, Huawei has developed a five-layer safety protection mechanism, including cell-level, electrical, structural, active, and emergency protections.
It has passed multiple international safety standards, including VDE 2510-50, IEC 62169, ISO 13849, IEC 63056, IEC 62040-1, IEC 62477 and UN 38.3. Showing adaptability to harsh climates, the LUNA S1 can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 to +55 °C. LUNA S1 also supports IP66 level protection and has passed a 72-hour water submersion safety test, which is reassuring for properties that could be prone to flooding.
The casing of the LUNA S1 has also been designed to withstand pressures of up to five tonnes, and be resistant to accidental collisions in cases where it is installed in a garage.
Huawei LUNA S1 battery delivers 40% more energy
Back to the technology itself, and the Huawei LUNA S1 features an industry-leading large battery that can deliver more than 40% higher energy throughput during its lifetime, and boasts a 15-year limited warranty.
This is reassuring for consumers who can benefit from greater returns on their investment as well as reduced installation time and near-silent operation (29dB equates to a quiet bedroom at night).
Beyond the Huawei LUNA S1 residential energy storage system, the company’s residential smart PV solution establishes an all-in-one home energy management system that provides users with a low-carbon lifestyle – transforming households from energy consumers to both consumers and producers.
The smart modular optimiser can increase electricity generation by as much as 30%, making the most of solar energy which can be intermittent.
The Home Energy Management Assistant EMMA achieves intelligent management of PV, storage, charging, and usage which maximises the proportion of green power usage, with an overall return on investment increment of over 6%.
Household appliances can be monitored and controlled with the Huawei FusionSolar App, putting consumers in complete control of their energy usage and carbon footprint.
Huawei FusionSolar's residential smart PV solution has already provided stable and reliable green power to more than 3.3 million households. Now, Huawei hopes to empower more people to turn the zero-carbon dream into a reality.