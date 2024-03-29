Lloyds’ Solar Deals Mark Step in Renewable Energy Future

Envisioning a greener future for Lloyds, the rest of the banking sector and the wider world, Dave Blott, Future Ways of Working Director at Lloyds Banking Group, said the partnership with Low Carbon will enable Lloyds to take a hugely important step towards meeting its net zero goals.

“The first electricity from these solar farms will be delivered in 2025, helping us to accelerate our transition to using cleaner, renewable energy,” he said in a statement. “We’re committed to reducing the carbon emissions we generate through our own operations to help Britain prosper, and this PPA helps us realise this ambition.”

Low Carbon and Lloyds: a shared vision for a greener future

By purchasing 50GWh of clean electricity annually from two of Low Carbon's solar farms — enough to power more than 14,000 homes — Lloyds is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also championing the global transition to renewable energy sources. With power from Low Carbon, Lloyds Banking Group’s UK property estate will prevent 21,000 tonnes of CO2 being emitted each year.

The 10-year agreement is a significant step forward in the group’s renewable energy approach. Lloyds’ Climate Group’s RE100 initiative already purchases 100% renewable electricity, with this PPA allowing for a better understanding of where the group’s renewable energy comes from and, in turn, helping to meet industry best practice.

“Lloyds Banking Group have been a key partner supporting Low Carbon on our journey to develop new renewable energy capacity at scale,” added Marco Verspuij, Head of Power Management at Low Carbon. “Transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy by developing different finance options is critical if we are to make progress on tackling climate change.