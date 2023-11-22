Top 10: Energy Leaders

Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital champions innovative and influential Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) leading energy companies
“I am a firm believer that sustainability cannot be an add-on topic. For long-term success, companies need to truly embed sustainability in their business strategy, processes and operations end-to-end. It’s time to steer businesses holistically and integrate financial, environmental, and social value creation. To succeed, it’s key to move beyond compliance towards innovating business models, products and services for sustainable impact. There is either sustainable business or no business” - Daniel Schmid, CSO, SAP.
10. Katherine Neebe
Chief Sustainability Officer at Duke Energy
Industry: Utilities
Top 100 Ranking: 99
Currently the CSO of Duke Energy, Neebe has 25 years of experience leading ESG initiatives that include climate change, natural capital, and human rights. In her current role, she develops solutions to meet customer needs for continued reliable and affordable energy while striving to meet net-zero targets.
9. Anisa Kamadoli Costa
Chief Sustainability Officer and President & Trustee, Rivian Foundation at Rivian
Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 93
As a leading sustainability, philanthropist and social impact executive, Costa has a track record of connecting ESG issues to business performance, reputation, and shareholder value. In her role at Rivian, Costa develops the company’s global sustainability and philanthropic agenda.
8. Charlotte Wolff-Bye
Chief Sustainability Officer at PETRONAS
Industry: Oil & Gas
Top 100 Ranking: 61
A champion of corporate sustainability practices, Wolff-Bye has been the CSO of Petronas for the last two years, embedding sustainability into the company strategy, as well as ensuring that the company has good governance to match.
7. Yumi Otsuka
Chief Sustainability Officer at Toyota
Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 43
Dedicating her career to Toyota, Otsuka has been at the company for three decades. As CSO she leads the company’s approach to sustainability ensuring it is woven into its corporate strategy priorities. She also drives awareness and investment for sustainable innovation, productivity and growth.
6. Christopher Raymond
Chief Sustainability Officer at Boeing
Industry: Aviation & Aerospace
Top 100 Ranking: 30
Responsible for advancing Boeing’s approach on aerospace sustainability priorities, stakeholder-oriented engagement; reporting; and company performance, Raymond drives shared awareness of sustainability trends, opportunities and risks. He reports to the CEO and to the Governance and Public Policy committee of the Board.
5. Kristen Siemen
Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors
Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 29
“Our journey to a zero emissions, all-electric future has never been more important than it is today. I’m honoured to be featured on this list with leaders all around the world working together to help create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”
4. Gwenaelle Avice-Huet
Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric
Industry: Automation Machinery Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 23
An inspirational leader at global organisations including ENGIE and KLM, Avice Huet has a long career in and around sustainability, climate negotiations, renewable energy, and the zero carbon transition. Avice Huet joined Schneider Electric in 2021.
3. Matthew Bateson
Chief Climate & Sustainability Officer at Aramco
Industry: Oil & Gas
Top 100 Ranking: 21
An industry expert on sustainability, climate change, and carbon management, Bateson is the CSO of Aramco where he anticipates and sustainably manages safety, environmental and social impacts of current and future activities in the oil and gas industry.
2. Roger Martella
Group Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer at GE
Industry: Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 16
GE is a 129-year-old technology and innovation company committed to succeed in a larger purpose — improving the quality of life for all people globally by addressing the core sustainability challenges of the energy transition and climate change, precision healthcare for people everywhere, and a more sustainable future of flight.
“We'll succeed for sustainability only if we collaborate with diverse leaders in the private and public sectors. It’s an honour to join my partners in Sustainability Top 100 who are driving critical progress both for their companies and more broadly for sustainability success together,” Martella says.
1. Judith Wiese
Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Siemens
Industry: Automation Machinery Manufacturing
Top 100 Ranking: 13
A people person that enjoys meeting people and listening to their stories, Wiese is driven to create an inclusive and empowering culture. She is passionate about sustainability and believes that all companies have a responsibility to contribute to the UN’s SDGs. Alongside her role as CSO, Wise is a Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. Previously, she held management roles at Mars, the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confections.
