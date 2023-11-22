Top 10: Energy Leaders

Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital champions innovative and influential Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) leading energy companies

Our top 10 picks this month come from our sister title, Sustainability Magazine, supplement - Top 100 Sustainability Leaders. Celebrating the best of the best from around the world, Sustainability Magazine champions innovative and influential

Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) - or equivalent roles - who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement.

“Our Top 100 series champions professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds, and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out” - Glen White, CEO, BizClik Media.

To view Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs 2023, click here.

Showcased across Sustainability Magazine, EV Magazine and Energy Magazine, the achievements of the featured leaders and the companies they work for can be followed across our Sustainability Portfolio.

Putting the list together was no easy feat, with the magnitude of talented and inspirational leaders out there. We are proud to present 2023’s Top 100 Leaders each of which thoroughly deserves their place. Well done to everyone who was nominated.

“I am a firm believer that sustainability cannot be an add-on topic. For long-term success, companies need to truly embed sustainability in their business strategy, processes and operations end-to-end. It’s time to steer businesses holistically and integrate financial, environmental, and social value creation. To succeed, it’s key to move beyond compliance towards innovating business models, products and services for sustainable impact. There is either sustainable business or no business” - Daniel Schmid, CSO, SAP.

Chief Sustainability Officer at Duke Energy

Industry: Utilities

Top 100 Ranking: 99

