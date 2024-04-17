How Greensparc is bringing renewable energy to rural areas

Connectivity is something that so many of us take for granted, yet remote and rural communities experience regular disruptions due to infrastructure hundreds of miles away. Data centres are crucial in bringing service to areas falling to the other side of a rapidly accelerating digital divide.

That is where Greensparc comes in.

Greensparc is delivering ESG-optimised edge infrastructure and powerful computing capacity to underserved and unserved markets. The company’s modular, scalable edge data centre and cloud solutions are optimised for sustainability, rapid deployment, and resilience in the toughest conditions whilst providing the necessary infrastructure for utility companies, government entities and cloud service providers.

Alaska’s new data centre – powered by renewable energy

Greensparc has teamed up with technology specialist Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide the rural community in Cordova, Alaska, with a data centre powered by 100% renewable energy from the local hydro plant. Operational within 90 days, the data centre is more sustainable than traditional data centres and delivers an average of 30-40% TCO savings and up to 80% operating expense savings, all while maintaining computing capacity.

“HPE values Greensparc’s commitment to bridging the digital divide for difficult-to-reach communities,” said Ulrich Seibold, WW VP of HPE GreenLake partner and service provider sales, HPE. “HPE GreenLake’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions is perfectly suited for Greensparc’s delivery of computing infrastructure and cloud capabilities to communities in the toughest conditions and in any environment.”