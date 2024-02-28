KWE: Making Sustainability a Core Part of Business Strategy

Kintetsu World Express (KWE) was born in Japan and remains proud of those roots, but its exponential growth over the years means this is now very much a global entity.

Around the world, KWE is providing customers with an extensive variety of logistics services, from air and sea freight to road and rail transport, not to mention warehousing.

“Our headquarters are still in Japan and, culturally, you can still feel that,” says Frederik van de Ven, Director Sustainability at KWE.

“But we’re actually very international compared to other Japanese companies.”

KWE continues to boast the upper hand over its competitors thanks to its relatively streamlined management hierarchy and straightforward approach to decision-making.

During 2023, a host of major projects were either launched, progressed or completed in the field of sustainability, which Van de Ven suspects may have taken several years at a rival company.

“We make decisions very quickly for our customers, especially on special requests,” he goes on.

“Being at the forefront of sustainability, we proudly stand out from the rest of our competitors in Asia”

