Renewable Energy

Oil and Gas Utilities Need to Know Cross Domain Attack

By Trend Micro
June 20, 2023
The Oil & Gas industry faces significant challenges when it comes to cybersecurity, particularly in the areas of Operational Technology and Information.

The Oil & Gas industry must improve OT and IT cybersecurity to mitigate threats from malicious attackers to critical facilities and keep them running smoothly. This video introduces a real-world cyber-attack against an OT environment using the latest toolkits and multiple research results from Trend Micro's Industrial IoT field. Understanding and preparing for the latest threats and technologies will help you protect your critical systems from threats in cyberspace.

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, our unified cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.

