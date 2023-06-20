Oil and Gas Utilities Need to Know Cross Domain Attack

The Oil & Gas industry must improve OT and IT cybersecurity to mitigate threats from malicious attackers to critical facilities and keep them running smoothly. This video introduces a real-world cyber-attack against an OT environment using the latest toolkits and multiple research results from Trend Micro's Industrial IoT field. Understanding and preparing for the latest threats and technologies will help you protect your critical systems from threats in cyberspace.

