Electric utilities need to know cross domain attack

By Trend Micro
June 20, 2023
In this video, you'll learn how to protect your critical infrastructure from the cyber-physical attacks you'll absolutely want to avoid in the power indust

In addition to legacy power grids, power supply systems using new energy resources are operated by advanced technologies such as cloud and 5G. This expands the attack surface for cyberattacks and increases the potential for a more severe impact on the physical world.

Trend Micro combines security technology with threat intelligence from OT and CT, not just IT, to provide a holistic view for customer security leaders.

This will let you prepare for cross-domain attacks that threaten power systems across different technology domains.

