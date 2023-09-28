Pod Point delivers its sustainable electrification strategy

“How far can you go on a single charge in an electric car? Typically the first question you get asked if you work in charging infrastructure,” says McKemey.

“I can tell you now that this is a solved problem. If you can drive 250 miles in all conditions, real-world conditions, that’s enough. That’s five hours of driving.”

Fueling up ‘sucks’. EV charging is more convenient

During the main bulk of the keynote, McKemey doesn’t mince his words as he explains the reasoning behind electric cars from a cost and convenience standpoint. He makes a very compelling argument, explaining the concept of the car and its usage in simple terms that resonate with the majority of people watching.

“All drivers have this idea in their mind that the car is a mobile objective. That is a fundamental lie. Your car is a stationary object that very occasionally moves,” says McKemey.

“What you do at the moment is you have an asset that you pay for 100% of the time that you use 5% of the time, and 95% of the time, it is useless. When you want to refuel it, you have to interrupt the 5% of its life, when you were trying to drive it somewhere, to put the fuel in it. That sucks."

And, of course, McKemey explains why EVs do it better.

“The beauty of the EV is that you can charge it for 95% of its life when you [aren’t] trying to drive it, and you don’t have to wait and it does it for you. And that is why EV works and is better in terms of convenience.”

EV enable development a charging ecosystem

Fundamentally, the current EV market is dominated by those that are able to charge their cars at home. This is great for the industry, but there are still some advancements to be made to allow drivers to charge in all circumstances.

Around 60% of EV drivers integrate their cars into their home energy ecosystems, which makes it incredibly convenient and cost-effective for them.

The final part of the keynote continues along this thought train as McKemey delivers more insight into how people use cars and what charging infrastructure must look like to truly cater for driver’s needs. There is also an in-depth section of the talk that covers the current challenges for the EV charging sector, the incentives in place to support the industry, and further government schemes to note.

