EY Helps Make Extreme E a ‘Sustainable Beacon’ of Racing

EY’s third sustainability report on Extreme E shows the racing series’ green efforts are paying off, with it showing that its season finale was 100% powered by renewables.

The pioneering EV racing event boasts a gender equal team and is a shining example of how collaboration and diversity fosters innovation.

Racing toward a greener future with EY

Thanks to Extreme E’s solid partnership with accountancy giant EY, their Season 3 finale reached a landmark 100% renewable energy milestone. EY’s report not only demonstrates its commitment but also highlights the strides taken towards sustainable motor racing, elevating the bar for green sporting events worldwide.