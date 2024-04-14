EY Helps Make Extreme E a ‘Sustainable Beacon’ of Racing
EY’s third sustainability report on Extreme E shows the racing series’ green efforts are paying off, with it showing that its season finale was 100% powered by renewables.
The pioneering EV racing event boasts a gender equal team and is a shining example of how collaboration and diversity fosters innovation.
Racing toward a greener future with EY
Thanks to Extreme E’s solid partnership with accountancy giant EY, their Season 3 finale reached a landmark 100% renewable energy milestone. EY’s report not only demonstrates its commitment but also highlights the strides taken towards sustainable motor racing, elevating the bar for green sporting events worldwide.
This relentless pursuit of sustainability saw Extreme E maintain its carbon-neutral claim thanks to its offsetting of a hefty 8,310 tonnes of CO2 emissions by supporting deforestation programmes in the Amazon. Further boosting this initiative, EY helped develop an Outcome Measurement Framework (OMF) alongside Extreme E’s Legacy Programme partners, refining data collection and reporting methodologies to align with specific programme goals.
Strides in sustainability beyond racing circuits
Season 3 brought forth impressive achievements, underscoring Extreme E’s commitment to environmental stewardship and gender equality. Noteworthy highlights include an 8.2% reduction in the series’ carbon footprint and a significant 26% closing of the gender equality gap. Innovations weren’t just limited to the racetrack — the St Helena ship, integral in transporting race vehicles, underwent energy efficiency boosts, while green hydrogen fuel utilisation skyrocketed, contributing to 30% of the series’ energy needs in 2023.
Dr. Matthew Bell, EY Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader, says:
“Extreme E remains a powerful example of how a business can be successfully reimagined as a more sustainable model. Reflecting on the Season 3 report, I am thrilled that EY will continue as Extreme E’s Official Sustainability Partner. EY teams’ knowledge, capabilities and insight around climate change and sustainability, linked with Extreme E’s passion to constantly create lasting impact, means that this collaboration is underpinned by a strong sense of shared purpose. Ultimately, the report shows that the racing series is going from strength to strength, with its carbon footprint falling. This serves the broader ambition of promoting awareness around the planet’s climate crisis and leaving a more sustainable future for tomorrow’s generation.”
Eco-conscious racing drawing bigger crowds
Alejandro Agag, the visionary behind Extreme E, pointed out the dual achievement of dramatically reducing the carbon footprint whilst simultaneously drawing a 30% larger TV audience, now at 135 million viewers.
"The report illustrates how Extreme E is leading the way as an action-based test bed for innovation and progress beyond the series," he added.
"The biggest successes come from collaboration — this is no longer just Extreme E’s crusade and EY, together with the rest of our partner cohort, are passionate contributors to our bold mission."
This expanded reach, coupled with pioneering a gender-equal sporting framework, underscores Extreme E’s influential position in the motorsport arena.
Alejandro credits collaborative efforts for these successes, highlighting the important contributions of EY and other partners to Extreme E’s ambitious environmental mission. This partnership proves that with shared goals and innovative thinking, the race towards a no-carbon future is well and truly on.
