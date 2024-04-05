Aggreko Revolutionises Formula E’s Sustainability Goals

Aggreko will supply renewable energy technology to Formula E events globally as part of this longstanding deal in the form of six 300kVA batteries, which will be harnessed to charge all race vehicles. But that’s not all — a variety of batteries of varying sizes will power the overall circuit at race locations, ensuring renewable energy is part of more than just the race itself. At any one time, each battery can charge four race cars simultaneously, equivalent to powering a whopping 84,000 mobile phones.

David de Behr, Aggreko Event Services’ Head of Sales, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of all that we do in Aggreko, making it the perfect fit for the world's most sustainable motorsport series. Aggreko is aiding Formula E’s energy transition journey and maintaining its position as the world’s most sustainable sport.

“This is in line with our passion to deliver temporary clean energy solutions to the events industry.”

The batteries supplied to Formula E are backed up via Stage V Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) powered generators, infrastructure which emits 90% less CO₂ emissions compared to diesel. Aggreko technology will help power all elements of Formula E events — from cars, on-site hospitality, the fan village, energy points, timing and camera points — as part of the collaborative effort to ensure Formula E is as efficient and sustainable as possible.

Formula E’s CFO Tiziana di Gioia added: “It is vital to us in not just having the correct power to deliver our unique events, but done so in the most sustainable methods possible, something that Aggreko is a true leader and pioneer in.”

How does Formula E achieve net zero?