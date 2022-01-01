Profile Picture

Tom Swallow

Editor

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.

Aventus and Energy Web partner to revolutionise energy

Founder and CEO of Aventus, Alan Vey, and Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web, comment on their partnership to launch decentralised energy technology

INEOS Inovyn’s solar endeavours strike energy investment

The chemical manufacturer venture INEOS Inovyn is investing in solar energy production to decarbonise its production for a wider sustainability strategy

Shell backs the world’s first renewable energy island

VindØ Energy Island Consortium’s project is underway and Shell joins its partners to provide decades of renewable energy expertise to the Danish site

Dubai could be home to the renewable energy smart highway

The Loop is the new design concept encouraging running, cycling, and 100% renewable energy in unique, purpose-built smart highway designed by URB

Amp is future-proofing for the energy transition

Dr. Irene Di Martino discusses Amp’s proprietary digital platform, Amp X, and its strategy to enable the energy transition

Dr. Irene Di Martino

Executive Vice President of Amp, Head of Amp X

Top 10: Green Energy Data Centres

Learn about the top 10 data centre operators that are leading the way in sustainability and leverage renewable energy solutions to mitigate climate impact

Top 10: RPA Providers to Support Energy Sector Operations

Robotic process automation frees up personnel to add value elsewhere in the business, so companies may choose one of these to take on menial energy tasks

Global Data: Top 10 Twitter Advocates of Clean Energy

Following research from Global Data, Energy Digital takes a looks at the top 10 Twitter Advocates for clean energy and climate change issues

Amp X delivers grid flexibility in renewable energy markets