Energy Digital Magazine’s year of corporate electrification

October: Electrification is very much in humanity’s hands, but there seems to be an element of the universe throwing barriers in the way.

Of course renewable energy adoption is growing at a necessary rate—it can evolve fast enough—but the EV sector could take a beating in 2024. The UK government pushed back the inevitable—much to the industry’s surprise—the European Union is currently set on imposing its 10% tariffs, and will potentially disown new Chinese cars despite the country’s leading market position.