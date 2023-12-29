Energy Digital Magazine’s year of corporate electrification
February: Fuelling the next wave of innovation within the energy secretary, in this issue of Energy Digital Magazine we took a closer look at why artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology are integral to hitting net zero targets and driving the energy transition.
April: In April’s issue, we heard from a range of trailblazing women in the sector, namely from IBM, LG Energy Solution, and Apple, all of which continue to break barriers, going above and beyond to spearhead innovation within their respective roles.
June: We delved a little deeper into big data and AI in the June issue, hearing from industry leaders on issues pertaining to digital transformation, smart grids, IoT, AI, and machine learning, as well as the future of energy storage and battery technologies.
August: The past few years have shown us how demand for security has evolved both in terms of cybersecurity—protecting the internet of energy—and physically with the detrimental nature of energy supply chain disruption.
October: Electrification is very much in humanity’s hands, but there seems to be an element of the universe throwing barriers in the way.
Of course renewable energy adoption is growing at a necessary rate—it can evolve fast enough—but the EV sector could take a beating in 2024. The UK government pushed back the inevitable—much to the industry’s surprise—the European Union is currently set on imposing its 10% tariffs, and will potentially disown new Chinese cars despite the country’s leading market position.
December: A great example of how technology can aid in the event of disruption can be witnessed in Google’s Sustainability LIVE keynote, which really showcases how AI can be used for good. It can foresee the weather and generate alerts of extreme conditions, manage infrastructure to ensure that transport runs smoothly, all while monitoring the efficiency and effectiveness of current systems.
