Top 10: Sustainable Energy White Papers

3. World Economic Forum (WEF)

In collaboration with Boston Consulting Group and SAP ‘Accelerating Asia’s Advantage: A Guide to Corporate Climate Action’

Climate change could have a disproportionate impact on Asian economies and people, according to the whitepaper by The World Economic Forum in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and SAP.

The paper analyses the critical role the region needs to play and examines the opportunities to be gained from taking immediate and bold climate action.

It reports that a revenue opportunity of US$4.3tn is available for Asian businesses by 2030 from activities like the expansion of renewable power, energy efficiency in buildings, and greater circularity in producing industries, making up a 43% share of the global total. Similarly, 58% of the jobs required to service those opportunities will be situated in Asia, creating as many as 232 million roles for the region.

2. International Energy Agency (IEA): Renewable Energy Market Update - June 2023

The report focuses on the latest data and analysis of renewable power capacity additions globally and in major markets for 2022, with forecasts extending through 2023 and 2024. It examines crucial topics for renewables, including the impact of the energy crisis on their deployment in the EU, their influence on energy affordability, and recent trends in the United States, China, and India.

The report also delves into developments in key technologies like solar, wind, and biofuels, covering aspects such as market dynamics, financing, energy security, manufacturing, and power system integration. This update represents the International Energy Agency's (IEA) most recent assessment of renewables markets since the December 2022 'Renewables 2022' report.

It includes forecasts for global renewable power capacity additions and biofuel demand for 2023 and 2024, highlighting uncertainties and policy implications that may influence future projections. This analysis contributes to the IEA's support for the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, in preparation for COP28. More reports in this series can be found on the IEA's Global Energy Transitions Stocktake page.

1. International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) released 'Renewable Energy Statistics 2023', providing extensive datasets on global renewable energy capacity and usage. The report includes data on power-generation capacity from 2013-2022, actual power generation from 2013-2021, and renewable energy balances for over 150 countries for 2020-2021. The data is sourced from various means including IRENA questionnaires, national statistics, industry reports, and news articles. Key trends in the sector are summarised in the accompanying brief, 'Renewable Energy Highlights'.

The yearbook presents statistics on renewable energy investments, using data from 2012-2021 compiled from OECD-DAC and major financial institutions, expressed in millions of USD at 2020 prices. The report focuses on the maximum net generating capacity of renewable energy sources, with capacity detailed in megawatts (MW) and generation in gigawatt-hours (GWh). Notably, pumped storage is included in hydropower data but excluded from the total renewable energy calculations.

