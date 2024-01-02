Energy leaders feature in Sustainability’s Top 100 Women

Since this year’s Sustainability LIVE London, we’ve been thinking about the role of women in the corporate environment and how they change the way we think about sustainability as an embedded business prospect.

Organisations also share great support for female representation in leadership, knowing they have a particular knack for empathy and climate advocacy.

In 2023, Sustainability Magazine recognised a list of the amazing women in the industry with influence on the next generation of business. These women share their expertise across industries, including the energy sector, automotive, technology, consumer goods, and consulting firms.

Here are the top 5 women in the Top 100 Women in Sustainability:

1. Kate Brandt, Google

2. Musidora Jorgensen, Microsoft

3. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

4. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

5. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson

Leading women from the energy sector

This year’s list also includes a number of energy sector professionals who ensure the sustainability of the energy that is provided to homes, businesses, and for their mobility. Executives in the list from energy companies include:

And when it comes to energy, electrification of mobility is one of the major shifts taking place, particularly prominent in 2023, which we must recognise through the automotive industry leaders and their efforts to build sustainable vehicles and decarbonise their demanding supply chains. Featuring from transport industries are:

