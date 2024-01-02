Article
Sustainability

Energy leaders feature in Sustainability’s Top 100 Women

By Tom Swallow
January 02, 2024
undefined mins
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 Women
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 Women
We’re looking back on a year of advocacy for female leadership and reminiscing on Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women supplement from 2023

Since this year’s Sustainability LIVE London, we’ve been thinking about the role of women in the corporate environment and how they change the way we think about sustainability as an embedded business prospect. 

Organisations also share great support for female representation in leadership, knowing they have a particular knack for empathy and climate advocacy. 

In 2023, Sustainability Magazine recognised a list of the amazing women in the industry with influence on the next generation of business. These women share their expertise across industries, including the energy sector, automotive, technology, consumer goods, and consulting firms. 

Here are the top 5 women in the Top 100 Women in Sustainability

1. Kate Brandt, Google 

2. Musidora Jorgensen, Microsoft

3. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

4. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

5. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson 

Leading women from the energy sector 

This year’s list also includes a number of energy sector professionals who ensure the sustainability of the energy that is provided to homes, businesses, and for their mobility. Executives in the list from energy companies include: 

And when it comes to energy, electrification of mobility is one of the major shifts taking place, particularly prominent in 2023, which we must recognise through the automotive industry leaders and their efforts to build sustainable vehicles and decarbonise their demanding supply chains. Featuring from transport industries are: 

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

sustainabilityenergydei
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Low carbon countries: Nordics dominate Green Future Index

MIT’s Green Future Index 2023 ranks countries’ progress on developing a sustainable, low-carbon future

COP28: Energy expectations & takeaways from industry leaders

Executives from leading energy companies including EY, ESS and Schneider Electric share insight off the back of COP28

Inaugural trans-Atlantic flight highlights SAF importance

Virgin Atlantic’s first 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York leads the way towards greener aviation fuels for long-haul journeys

IBM collaboration to boost fuel cell performance using GenAI

Technology & AI

Schneider Electric exec shuffle boosts energy digitalisation

Sustainability

ManpowerGroup initiative aligns talent with renewable energy

Renewable Energy