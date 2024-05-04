EU Targets Airline Greenwashing to Energise Climate Action

Aviation stands as one of the most energy-intensive activities globally, responsible for approximately 2.5% of total carbon emissions. Despite strides in sustainability, decarbonising the aviation sector remains a formidable challenge.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) underscores aviation's pivotal role in global sustainability, noting that although newer aircraft are more efficient, rising demand continues to pose a challenge.

“Despite reductions in flying during the Covid-19 lockdowns, demand is expected to grow rapidly through 2030,” the agency said. “New aircraft can be up to 20% more efficient than the models they replace, but growth in activity has historically outpaced efficiency improvement.”

Empowering sustainable solutions

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has emerged as a critical component in decarbonising aviation. Governments are energetically backing this transition both financially and through increased mandates for SAF usage. Consumers, increasingly cognisant of aviation's environmental impact, are demanding transparency.

Not even notable figures like Taylor Swift escape scrutiny, with fans questioning her private jet use. Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, stresses the importance of providing consumers with accurate information in an era of heightened environmental consciousness.