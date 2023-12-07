Honeywell Q&A: Renewable energy & sustainable aviation fuel

Ethanol offers producers a widely available, economically viable feedstock. Honeywell's Ethanol to Jet (ETJ) technology uses high-performance catalysts and heat management capabilities to maximise production efficiency, resulting in a cost-effective, lower carbon intensity aviation fuel. Honeywell's ETJ design is purpose-built to enable conversion of current or idle facilities into SAF production plants, potentially maximising use of existing sites for SAF production to meet the growing market demand.

Honeywell’s UOP eFining technology also offers a highly integrated design that can process flexible feedstocks using commercially proven processes, resulting in operational reliability, minimised capital expenditures, and low energy intensity. Honeywell’s eFining is the latest technology in a line of offerings that are driving the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

What challenges and barriers are there in fuel production for jets and aircraft, and what are the main barriers to widespread SAF adoption?

Demand for SAF continues to grow, yet the aviation industry is challenged by limited supplies of traditional SAF feedstocks such as vegetable oils, animal fats and waste oils. HON is diversifying feedstocks (Ecofining, ETJ, biomass and eFuels) to open production pathways. We have now licensed 45 renewable fuels and SAF projects around the world.

