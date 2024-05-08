Top 10: Energy Storage Companies

Whether it be energy that powers smartphones or even fuelling entire cities, energy storage solutions support infrastructure that acts as a foundation to the world around us.

With demand for clean, reliable and efficient energy continuing to climb, companies pioneering innovative storage technologies have a spotlight shone on them to ensure the future and success of the energy landscape.

In this week’s Top 10, Energy Digital takes a deep dive into energy storage and profile the world’s leading companies in this space who are leading the charge towards a more sustainable energy future.

10. Vivint Solar

Acquired by Sunrun in 2020 for US$3.2bn, Vivint Solar entered the home energy storage market in 2017 with a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy followed by another partnership with LG Chem. Known for its residential solar installations, Vivint has emerged as a notable player in the energy storage sector as it has expanded its offerings. Its energy storage systems complement solar panel installations which allow homeowners to store excess energy and provides backup power in the event of grid outages.

Thanks to its commitment to diversifying its portfolio of products and services, Vivint has quickly become a key player in the energy storage and residential energy solutions realm.

9. GE Vernova

With more than 130 years of experience behind it, GE Vernova is leading a new era of energy. As the energy transition continues to push an industry-wide shift — prompting new challenges — it has diversified to ensure consumers in demand of clean, reliable and affordable power have access to it when needed. GE is known for its involvement in various energy storage projects, particularly when it comes to grid-scale battery storage solutions. It continues to be at the forefront of developing and deploying advanced energy storage technology and putting forward contributions to the energy storage space that underscore its leadership and influence.

8. AES

Identifying the critical role energy storage technology plays in decarbonising the economy, AES leverages its position as one of the space’s global leaders to help others have access to more sustainable energy. Through both its solutions and Fluence Energy, its joint venture with Siemens, AES has been pioneering grid-scale energy storage technology for more than 15 years. And 15 years later, around 50% of its new projects include a battery storage component. The company declares that its top priority is supporting a safe and reliable clean energy transition by accelerating the deployment of thoughtfully and responsibly designed energy storage systems.

7. Sociedad Química y Minera

Chilean commodities producer Sociedad Química y Minera has significant operations in lithium — primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems — as well as solar salt, which is used for thermal energy storage. It’s involvement in lithium production is where the company has made significant strides in the energy storage space due to their integral role in energy storage systems. Thanks to its expertise in lithium extraction and processing, it is able to innovate and develop new lithium-based technologies which advance energy storage capabilities.

6. Johnson Controls

Battery storage and energy solutions systems from Johnson Controls allow for seamless integration with existing building technology systems. These utilise algorithms that provide for flexible and custom applications, the company says, such as demand management, frequency regulation and integration with renewables.

“Our customers working on solar or battery storage projects have historically faced challenges with funding and high costs, especially those in the education, healthcare and public housing industries,” said Brandie Williams, Performance Infrastructure Business Development Director, West Region at Johnson Controls. “We’re proud to showcase how dedicated Johnson Controls is to making efficiency and sustainability accessible for any customer.”

5. Energizer

Perhaps more known for small-scale batteries, Energizer plays a significant role in the energy storage sector. Thanks to its knowledge in batteries spanning back more than 100 years, its experience in consumer batteries and portable power solutions has positioned it as one of the leading companies in energy storage solutions, albeit on a more micro, everyday scale. When it comes to solar storage, its battery systems offer flexible storage options to support the powering of ever-increasingly power-reliant homes.

4. Enphase Energy

Particularly prominent in energy storage when it comes to residential and small-scale commercial markets, Enphase promotes energy storage as a longer-term investment. It supports customers on their energy storage journey through offerings such as the Enphase Energy System which combines solar, batteries and EV charging so customers can make, use, save and sell their own energy. The company’s innovative technology, integrated energy management solutions and a focus on reliability and safety has positioned it as a leader in the energy storage sector.

3. Albemarle

A specialty chemicals company at heart, Albemarle plays a significant role in the energy storage sector thanks to its leading contributions in lithium production. By supplying high-quality lithium products and driving innovation in battery technology, it enables the widespread adoption of renewable energy and, as well as this, significantly advances the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy. One of its main drivers is striving to be better and ensuring the improvement of the storage space, which is enabled thanks to its line of antioxidants and blends which concentrate on extending storage life as well as the stability of fuel and other lubricant products.

2. Panasonic

Thanks to a wide and varied portfolio of solutions, Panasonic has positioned itself as one of the leaders in the energy storage vicinity. Panasonic is one of the industry’s top names due to its advances in innovative battery technology alongside strategic partnerships and extensive experience in manufacturing high-quality products. Panasonic battery backup systems give customers more control over when they draw energy from the electric grid and because they are designed to automatically kick in, they instantly power critical loads and come into effect so quickly that power outages are often unnoticed.

1. Tesla