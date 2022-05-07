AES Corp seals two renewable PPAs with Amazon

The AES Corporation has entered into two renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Amazon.

As part of the agreements, AES will deliver renewable energy in the CAISO (California Independent System Operator) market and source it from a combined 450MW of solar and 225MW, 4-hour duration battery energy storage from its portfolio of projects1. AES has contracted with Fluence to supply energy storage solutions for one of the projects.

These projects help Amazon stay on path to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 – five years ahead of its original 2030 target – and reach net zero carbon by 2040. Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

“AES is proud to support Amazon’s bold actions to power its business operations, including its AWS data centers, with 100% renewable energy,” said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. “Together with Amazon, we’re showing how customized energy solutions and innovative thinking can help organizations of all kinds to decarbonize their operations and the grid.”

Through collaboration with its customers to help meet their unique energy commitments and outcomes, AES signed nearly 5 GW of new PPAs globally in 2021 and was ranked by BNEF as the top developer selling clean energy to corporations through PPAs.

Amazon is continuing to scale its renewable energy investments with 37 new renewable energy projects around the world.

The new projects increase the capacity of Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio by nearly 30%, from 12.2GW to 15.7 GW, and bring the total number of renewable energy projects to 310 across 19 countries.

The additional 3.5GW of clean energy capacity from these new projects extends Amazon’s leadership position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, and advances its efforts to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said its commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led it to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in the last two years.

"Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100% of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down,” he said.

“We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100% of our business on renewable energy by 2025.”