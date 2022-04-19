Energizer Solar and REC Group gear up for solar launches

Energizer Solar is set to launch a new range of solar products in Europe next month through Energizer’s licensed partner, 8 Star Energy.

The launch is in response to growing consumer demand for a full range of renewable energy solutions.

Energizer Solar, which was successfully launched to the Australian market, offers customers a complete set of solar products, covering solar storage, panels, inverters, and electric vehicle charging solutions.

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, will support customers in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the UK, and Energomix, the largest independent energy services company in Poland, will be responsible for distribution in Poland.

These distribution partnerships with established clean-energy leaders will help accelerate the growth of the residential renewables market in Europe.

“The European launch of Energizer Solar is an exciting, significant step forward for 8 Star Energy,” said Scott Meczkowski, Senior Manager of Licensing at Energizer. “There’s a growing appetite for renewable energy solutions, and we’re confident their new line of solar products will be well received by consumers and renewable energy distributors alike.”

Julian Sweeney, 8 Star Energy, said the European market is "bursting with opportunity" and with a trusted brand like Energizer, we’re halfway there.

"Bringing our renewables expertise together with Energizer’s knowledge of power has created and driven a dynamic working partnership.”

The full suite of Energizer Solar products will be showcased at The Smarter E Europe exhibition between May 11-13 alongside Energizer Hard Case Professional, a powerful range of portable power solutions that extend devices battery life (Hall B1.309).

A spokesman said pricing is flexible because each market in Europe is very different. "We work with our distributor partners to set prices in the local markets which are fair and affordable," he said.

REC Group, an international solar energy company headquartered in Norway, is another company in 'launch mode' - preparing to unveil its high-efficiency solar panel at Intersolar Europe 2022 on May 11. The new panel - marking its first 'live' product launch since 2019 - is scheduled to start production in August at REC's Industry 4.0 facility in Singapore.

Jan Enno Bicker, CEO at REC, said as climate change mitigation and solar PV's role here grow in importance, we need to be more sustainable too.

"Bold innovations that increase power densities and energy yield over the lifetime of an installation are vital to offset more CO2 emissions," he said.

"REC is also continuously reducing its own resource consumption, eliminating hazardous materials and increasing circularity. All our products embody these principles and we are confident this responsible path will inspire the solar industry."

Beiersdorf, one of the world's largest skin care brands, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies for a rooftop solar PV installation to power 20% of the needs of its plant with green energy.

Beiersdorf's manufacturing site will be equipped with a 540 kWp solar power system installed by TotalEnergies, which is likely to be running from June. The 830MWh of electricity generated by the system each year will reduce carbon emissions by around 660 tons every year.

Dwi Mudriah, Production Centre Director of Beiersdorf Indonesia, said: "This project will significantly reduce the carbon footprint in our production facilities, making our facilities environmentally friendly. In addition, it also provides substantial savings in the long term".