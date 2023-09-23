Panasonic expands successful solar battery range EverVolt

Solar provides performance, durability and flexibility

“Our newest lines of sleek, all-black modules were made with performance, durability and flexibility in mind,” says Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Eco Systems North America.

“Our variety of premium modules offer various capabilities and price points, allowing more flexibility and options for both consumers and installers.”

The newest generation of the EverVolt Home Battery Systems supports both DC and AC coupling and can be installed indoors or outdoors and mounted to the floor or wall. This battery system is a fully integrated solution that combines a hybrid inverter, a lithium-ion battery and the new EverVolt SmartBox, a home energy management device. Up to four batteries can be stacked to a single SmartBox to provide up to 30 kW of power and 72 kWh of usable energy.

“I am passionate about clean energy and a sustainable future for both my family and the world,” says Michael Phelps, Olympic gold medalist and Panasonic Brand Ambassador.

“Panasonic’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, including developing the technologies to create a cleaner future such as high-performance solar panels and home energy storage, is why I have chosen to work with them this year to outfit my own home with a Panasonic solar energy system.”

