Top 10: Energy Whitepapers

10. Amazon’s Reaching Net-Zero Carbon by 2040

Decarbonizing and Neutralizing the Use Phase of Connected Devices







To meet its commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, Amazon is taking a microscope to the impact of every corner of its business.

This whitepaper discusses the use phase of devices, which accounts for 10-15% of the overall carbon footprint of rechargeable battery-operated devices and 60-80% of the footprint of plugged-in devices.

The company's sustainable change starts with energy efficiency, before focussing on renewable energy — device capacities and investments in wind and solar that, by 2025, will produce the clean energy equivalent to the use of all Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices.



Read Amazon’s whitepaper: Reaching Net-Zero Carbon by 2040: Decarbonizing and Neutralizing the Use Phase of Connected Devices here.