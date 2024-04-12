Sustainability LIVE London 2024

Event
Tue 10 Sep - Wed 11 Sep, 2024
Business Design Centre in London
07:30 GMT
Sustainability LIVE London 2024
Sustainability LIVE London 2024
The Global Summit for Sustainability Leaders

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London 2024, our premier event dedicated to advancing sustainability practices and strategies. This exciting two-day event, taking place on September 10-11 at the Business Design Centre in London, will delve into cutting-edge themes shaping the future of sustainability.


Participate in insightful panel discussions tailored for C-level, V-level, and Director-level Sustainability & ESG executives representing global companies like Kyndryl, ABB Motion Services, LSEG, SAP, and others from across the UK and Europe. Engage with industry leaders and experts to exchange insights, strategies, and innovative ideas. Join us to explore cutting-edge trends, participate in dynamic conversations, and acquire invaluable knowledge to advance sustainable and responsible practices. 


Special Feature: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
This year, Sustainability LIVE London proudly presents the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards. Recognising outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG practices on a global scale, these awards highlight leaders and organisations making a significant impact on our planet's future.


Last year, we sold out, so don't miss out!!! Book your early bird ticket now to secure your place at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 and connect with industry experts, thought leaders, and fellow sustainability enthusiasts NOW

Can't join us in person? no problem sign up for FREE virtually here

For more information and ticket bookings, visit Sustainability LIVE London 2024

SUSLIVECSOSustainability
Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 10 Sep - Wed 11 Sep, 2024

07:30 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Business Design Centre in London

View on map

All Events

View all

The Transmission & Distribution Summit

Mon 08 Apr, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Encore Boston Harbor | Boston, MA | USA

The Transmission & Distribution Summit April 8-9 2024

Register now

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics

Thu 16 May, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics, May 16-17, The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

Register now

Datacloud Global Congress 2024

Wed 05 Jun, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Cannes, France

Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June

Register now

Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

Tue 14 May, 2024 • 09:00 GMT • Virtual Confrence, Dubai (Streamed through Brella)

Join the World's Fastest Growing Sustainability & ESG Virtual Event in Dubai...

Register now

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024

Tue 24 Sep, 2024 • 14:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, UK

24 September, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, Business Design Centre, UK

Register now

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Tue 10 Sep, 2024 • 15:00 GMT • Business Design Centre

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London - September 10, 2024

Register now

13th Dii Desert Energy Leadership Summit

Tue 28 Nov, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai (UAE)

TIME FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now