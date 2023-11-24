Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards launch at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 at the Business Design Centre on the 10th September.

It's time to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making, the awards encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.

Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.

🏆 Award Categories:

Sustainability Strategy Award

ESG Program Award

Sustainable Finance Award

Diversity Award

Net Zero Award

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sustainable Technology Award

Sustainable Consultancy Award

Future Leader Award

Executive of the Year Award

Project of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Judging Panel:

Meet the expert judging panel, including:

Adam Elman, Head of EMEA Sustainability, Google EMEA

Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney

Steve Smith, Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management, Schneider Electric

Professor Paolo Taticchi, OMRI, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director, UCL School of Management

All entries will be reviewed by prominent champions of sustainability.

🗓️ Key Dates:

Entries Open: February 2024

Entries Close: May 2024

Shortlist Announced: June 2024

Final Judging: July 2024

Awards Ceremony: September 10, 2024



🌱 Enter Now and Become a Part of the Sustainable Future!