13th Dii Desert Energy Leadership Summit

Since 2010 Dii Desert Energy’s annual Leadership Summits have paved the way for climate neutral, lowest cost and secure energy from the MENA Deserts. This year this unique international event returns to Dubai to showcase the region’s leading role as an innovator, an emerging ‘Green Powerhouse’ and, hence, a key contributor to global GHG reduction.

We are delighted to announce the official patronage of the Federal Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE for this year Leadership Summit. Under the theme ‘TIME FOR CLIMATE ACTION – From Announcements to Tangible Projects’, this edition is hosted ahead of COP28, with a prominent pre-COP reception, to discuss strategies and projects to speed up the journey towards ‘no harmful emissions’, whilst achieving energy security and lowest costs in MENA and beyond.

The Summit gathers partners along the emission-free value chain, led by the ‘doers of projects’, from key developers, utilities and investors, making the Dii Summit a unique high-level meeting in the market with the common objective of kicking-off the creation of a market for zero emission energy. With record breaking renewable energy project tariffs and project capacities in MENA, the Summit helps energy markets and energy traders to reduce and avoid ‘greenhouse’ effects based on market principles and a pragmatic approach.

The summit forms part of Dii’s wider roadmap of accelerating the energy transition in the Arab world by connecting regions, people and continents sharing Dii’s mission ‘No Emissions!’