Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics, May 16-17, The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

The Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics opens its doors and invites leading sustainability managers from the retail, e-commerce and logistics sectors from German-speaking countries to an exclusive and intensive exchange of experiences.

The Energy and Environment Summit has established itself as an important forum for top decision-makers in the field of sustainability.

Why should you take part?
Customised Programme: Design your own experience with key presentations, case studies and panel discussions tailored to your needs.
One-to-One Meetings: Have pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with selected solution providers to discover customised solutions for your business.
Industry-Leading experts: Hear renowned experts share insights and strategies on the latest developments in sustainability in retail, e-commerce and logistics.
High-Level Networking: Make valuable connections with decision makers and industry peers.

The Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics is the platform where innovation, sustainability and cross-industry exchange meet. Be part of this unique event and actively shape the future of sustainable development in retail, e-commerce and logistics.

Register today and secure your place on the road to a green future!

Further information can be found on our website

 

Date & Time

Thu 16 May - Fri 17 May, 2024

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

The Ritz-Carlton
Berlin

