Datacloud Global Congress 2024

Event
Wed 05 Jun - Thu 06 Jun, 2024
Cannes
08:00 GMT
Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June

Datacloud Global Congress 2024 will see over 2,500 senior decision makers gathering in the heart of the French Riviera, Cannes, to network, close deals and
gain insights from world-class digital infrastructure experts. Join us for the premier leadership gathering of senior executives in the digital infrastructure space, including data centres, cloud providers, and edge providers. The event brings together finance and tech leaders, enterprise representatives, terrestrial and subsea fibre providers, energy companies, and government agencies. Be a part of shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

Date & Time

Wed 5 Jun - Thu 6 Jun, 2024

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Cannes
France

