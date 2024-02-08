Datacloud Global Congress 2024
Event
Wed 05 Jun - Thu 06 Jun, 2024
Cannes
08:00 GMT
Datacloud Global Congress 2024
Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June
Datacloud Global Congress 2024 will see over 2,500 senior decision makers gathering in the heart of the French Riviera, Cannes, to network, close deals and
gain insights from world-class digital infrastructure experts. Join us for the premier leadership gathering of senior executives in the digital infrastructure space, including data centres, cloud providers, and edge providers. The event brings together finance and tech leaders, enterprise representatives, terrestrial and subsea fibre providers, energy companies, and government agencies. Be a part of shaping the future of digital infrastructure.
