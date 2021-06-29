Are thermal batteries an alternative to lithium-ion?
Even those with a passing interest in the energy industry would have heard of lithium-ion batteries, seen by many as the solution for powering the electric vehicle battery revolution. But there may be less well-known and potentially more effective alternative in thermal batteries.
The basic principle of thermal battery is simple. Electric resistance coils heat an inexpensive thermal storage medium (silica sand) using low-cost excess electricity, such as intermittent solar and wind power sources.
Energy is stored as ultra-high temperature heat (up to 1000℃/1850℉) – at a fraction of the cost of batteries. Whenever needed, a specialised turbine reconverts the heat to electricity. An innovative turbine can do this without combustion, as atmospheric-pressure air is passed through the “Thermal Storage” and drives the “Turbine” to generate electricity.
By adding a combustor, the battery can also produce even more dispatchable backup power, ideally using an emission-free fuel such as green hydrogen in the combustion process. This is also how the battery can provide spinning reserves.
Thermal's prospects have recently been enhanced by a new study from Arizona State University (ASU), which evaluated market opportunities for Swedish cleantech company TEXEL Energy Storage and found TEXEL offers a lower cost to lithium-ion batteries for the American market.
The study shows TEXEL's technology could be successful in California and suggests the company pursue all customer segments of the California market for coupled storage and generation applications, where TEXEL's technology, paired with solar PV, costs at average of 8 cents per kWh (5 cents incl. thermal) compared to 14 cents per kWh for solar PV and lithium-ion for large commercial and industrial-scale applications.
In New York, price differences between off-peak and on-peak energy rates are sufficiently great enough to create an opportunity for using TEXEL in residential and commercial markets when considering storage arbitrage – essentially charging batteries with low grid prices and discharging batteries to avoid higher, on-peak grid prices. For example, TEXEL can yield a delivered residential average electricity cost at 7 cents per kWh compared to lithium-ion at 14 cents per kWh.
Also, the report highlights an opportunity for the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market with coupled storage and generation. A recent 4-hour lithium-ion storage plus solar PPA yielded a blended cost of $43 per MWh compared to a $26 per MWh cost that could be possible with a 4-hour TEXEL plus solar PPA.
Lars Jacobsson, Founder and CEO of Swedish cleantech company Texel Energy Storage - which intends to manufacture the technology in the US - said the ASU study shows that TEXEL has a great opportunity in the American market and has "the right focus" in targeting California. "It also shows that our technology is a hugely competitive alternative to existing energy storage technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries. An economically viable and circular energy storage technology is needed to be able to create the change in future energy production and distribution and to reach future goals and legislation in states like California."
TEXEL metal hydride thermochemical energy storage technology provides an emerging solution that can store energy and provide both electrical and thermal output. Furthermore, the TEXEL storage chemistry is made from environmentally benign chemicals which are stable for long durations and have expected life cycles of 40 years.
These chemicals can be salvaged and recycled, which helps creates a circular market mechanism to reduce environmental impact compared to single-life batteries that have little to no recycling. In addition, the salvage value at the end of cycling life enhances project economics by recovering a portion of the capital investment.
"The transition to a low-carbon, sustainable energy system, and evolution to a zero-carbon future, will require ultra-low-cost storage manufactured from environmentally benign materials that are stable for long durations without degradation and energy loss and are recyclable and circular. TEXEL's storage technology provides an emerging solution, which not only stores energy but can provide both electrical and thermal output," said ASU Associate Professor Nathan Johnson, Director of the Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS) and primary investigator for the study.
The study's findings also indicate opportunities for TEXEL to provide cost-competitive, sustainable, and reliable power to other regions.
The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly and has even proved resilient to COVID-19 related shutdowns, seeing year-on-year growth throughout 2020, which in turn is sparking major innovation in the batteries sector.
Battery Resourcers, a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery recycling and manufacturing company, recently announced an agreement with American Honda Motor Co. to recycle Honda & Acura Electric Vehicles (EV) batteries. Honda's batteries will initially be processed by the company's recently expanded site in Worcester, Mass. and later at a new commercial scale plant that will be operational in the spring of 2022. The new site which will be capable of processing more than 20 million pounds of batteries.
Albemarle Corporation has opened its Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site. It is expected to be fully operational this month and will support Albemarle's lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate and advanced energy storage materials growth platforms. It has been equipped to enable synthesis of new materials, material properties characterisation and analysis, material scale-up capabilities, and material integration into battery cells for performance testing.
Comau has developed a high-volume module manufacturing line to produce new generation lithium-ion batteries for Leclanché, a leading global provider of energy storage solutions for the heavy transport, naval and railway industries. The highly automated line is the result of a simultaneous engineering process and combines industrial robots, vision systems, laser welding, and the automated in-line validation of joints via AI.
It will allow Leclanché to produce up to six times the company’s current capacity, reaching an output of more than 60,000 modules per year. The solution is also expected to reduce costs by up to 20%, support 50 different product configurations and save Leclanché valuable time when introducing new formats into the manufacturing line.
In May, a new battery from 247Solar Inc., a spinoff of MIT, was unveiled - operating like an electrochemical battery but with significant advantages at longer durations. It is designed to replace traditional diesel gensets at remote mines, and the company claims it provides 24/7 highly reliable operation with higher renewables penetration, significant fuel savings, and dramatically lower lifetime operating costs.
The IEA has set an ambition for 30% of the world’s road fleet to electrify by 2030. This translates to 44 million EVs, a mobility revolution which will need to be powered by approximately 220 billion lithium-ion battery cells. But as manufacturers strive for sustainable efficiencies, thermal batteries may also have their place.
The growing links between solar PV and agriculture
Solar power needs space and agriculture requires sustainable revenues. Little wonder then, that the links between both industries are strengthening.
The number of new solar farms planned for the east of England has more than doubled in recent months as farmers decide to swap crops for clean energy, according to a recent report, and it's been a similar story in the US and elsewhere.
Indian farmers can control water and electricity supply through solar water pumps (click here) and Enel Green Power Australia, a subsidiary of Italian energy giant Enel, is exploring how to combine solar PV generation and agricultural production in a new research program in northern Victoria (click here).
The global installed capacity of agrivoltaics, or the co-development of the same area of land for both solar power and agriculture, has grown rapidly from about 5MW in 2012 to approximately 2,900MW in 2020 - and the potential is huge.
Renewable energy producer Boralex and pioneer of agrivoltaism company Sun’Agri are joining forces to develop agrivoltaics in France and Europe by designing new solar power plants that help protect farms from increasingly challenging weather conditions. With this year’s intense spring frosts that impacted French crops, it has become more relevant than ever to provide new solutions to farmers, such as agrivoltaics, as they adapt their methods to our changing climate.
Through the use of solar louvres designed and programmed to meet plants’ ideal conditions, agrivoltaics can help manage available sunlight or shade, thereby increasing crop quality and quantity. "Together, we’ll carry out agrivoltaic projects that contribute to improved agriculture in Europe,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and Managing Director, Boralex Europe.
The top three land covers associated with greatest solar PV power potential are croplands, grasslands and wetlands, according to Nature research, and solar panels are most productive with plentiful insolation, light winds, moderate temperatures and low humidity.
These are the same conditions that are best for agricultural crops, and vegetation has been shown to be most efficient at using available water under mesic conditions where atmospheric evaporative demand is balanced by precipitation supply.
And in a sustainable-minded age, here is some startling food for thought: global energy demand would be offset by solar production if even less than 1% of cropland were converted to an agrivoltaic system.
While most solar panels stand around 3 ft above ground, solar panels located on agrivoltaic sites need to be installed at greater heights to allow for adequate sunlight to reach the vegetation underneath and allow farm equipment to navigate easily.
Researchers have successfully grown aloe vera, tomatoes, biogas maize, pasture grass, and lettuce in agrivoltaic experiments. Some varieties of lettuce produce greater yields in shade than under full sunlight; other varieties produce essentially the same yield under an open sky and under PV panels. Semi-transparent PV panels open additional opportunities for colocation and greenhouse production, the Nature research paper adds.
Despite the gradual reduction in the level of support under both the Feed-In Tariffs and Renewables Obligation schemes, solar PV continues to offer a typical return on investment of around 10% to farmers, according to the National Union of Farmers.
Three main kinds of PV systems are popular, requiring different levels of investment and development consent:
- PV panels mounted on top of existing roofs, or integrated into new roofs and buildings
- Ground-mounted panels deployed on unplanted areas, e.g. around field margins
- Large arrays of panels deployed across entire fields
Typically, developers and installers require about 2 hectares of land (5 acres) per megawatt of power, with most solar farms ranging from 0.5 MW to 15MW in scale, and a few larger projects on low-grade or brownfield land of 30-50MW.
With the global solar boom underway, fuelled by net zero targets and 70% fall in prices over the last decade, opportunities for closer collaboration are plentiful.