GE Vernova projects and secures sustainable energy globally

The conglomerate with its hands on the pulse of many industries, General Electric (GE) is particularly invested in building new energy processes globally to enable access to reliable, affordable, renewable energy resources.

The aim of GE Vernova is not simply to decarbonise, but to create equitable access to energy and renewable solutions to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.

This branch of the well-established conglomerate was formed just last year to provide ample support to the energy, wind, and electrification segments—all key areas of change for all countries since resilience became a key focal point following major disruptions. Backed by the company’s 130 years of experience of challenge across the globe, Vernova marks a new era of business that will facilitate some of the projects with lasting impacts in a new energy world.

The company has also recently appointed some new leaders to adapt its approach and ensure lean strategy, supply chain management, health and safety, and many other areas are actioned to provide the best possible outcomes.

Where does GE Vernova impact renewable energy efforts?

Some of the business’ most recent work has been carried out in Asia and the Nordics. In Vietnam, GE Vernova is driving the transition from coal power to gas in an effort to reduce emissions in a less developed economy. Meanwhile, in Australia hydrogen is the main topic of transformation as the country sees great potential within trucking and power generation.

Decarbonisation is the primary goal globally, but some countries require support to get the ball rolling and reduce emissions using alternative methods outside of electrification. The ‘Powering Tomorrow’ docuseries emphasises that it’s not just about reaching that end goal of net-zero emissions, but how corporate actions can support national agendas step-by-step.