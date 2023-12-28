Article
Sustainability

Energy leaders feature in Sustainability’s Top 100 CSOs

By Tom Swallow
December 28, 2023
undefined mins
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 CSOs
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 CSOs
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs shares appreciation for leaders across all industries, emphasising electrification of the world’s energy network

In October 2023, Sustainability Magazine celebrated 100 of the leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in the corporate world. Many of them are known among their communities as advocates of change and evangelists of collaboration and simplification or environmental, social and governance (ESG) in business. 

Who were the top 10? 

1. Kate Brandt, Google 

2. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

3. Wayne Balta, IBM 

4. Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft

5. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

6. Jon Chorley, Oracle

7. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson 

8. Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble 

9. Bea Perez, The Coca-Cola Company 

10. Jim Andrew, PepsiCo 

Featuring CSOs from the energy and electric transport sectors 

Although an extensive list of CSOs, energy sector leaders featured in the Top 100 CSOs along with those from transportation businesses, consumer goods, and technology firms. 

From the energy industry, leaders from Schneider Electric, Aramco, Siemens and General Electric (GE) featured in the top 50. 

Judith Weise, Siemens

Roger Martella, GE 

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric 

Matthew Bateson, Aramco

When we look at the subsection of low-to-no-emission transportation, some of the key organisations of that environment featured their sustainability leaders, including General Motors, Boeing, Toyota, Caterpillar Inc.

Julie Lagacy, Caterpillar Inc. 

Yumi Otsuka, Toyota 

Christopher Raymond, Boeing

Kristen Siemen, General Motors

What to expect in 2024

In 2024, we’ll be expanding on the Top 100 series to recognise the executives and leaders across the energy and EV sectors. As these trends grow there will be more scope of talent and acquisitions in these areas, and sector-specific roles to drive initiatives forward. 

EV and Energy Magazines will have their own Top 100 lists alongside the established Sustainability versions, and be incorporated in more events throughout the year.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

sustainabilityevenergy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Low carbon countries: Nordics dominate Green Future Index

MIT’s Green Future Index 2023 ranks countries’ progress on developing a sustainable, low-carbon future

COP28: Energy expectations & takeaways from industry leaders

Executives from leading energy companies including EY, ESS and Schneider Electric share insight off the back of COP28

Inaugural trans-Atlantic flight highlights SAF importance

Virgin Atlantic’s first 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York leads the way towards greener aviation fuels for long-haul journeys

IBM collaboration to boost fuel cell performance using GenAI

Technology & AI

Schneider Electric exec shuffle boosts energy digitalisation

Sustainability

ManpowerGroup initiative aligns talent with renewable energy

Renewable Energy