Energy leaders feature in Sustainability’s Top 100 CSOs
In October 2023, Sustainability Magazine celebrated 100 of the leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in the corporate world. Many of them are known among their communities as advocates of change and evangelists of collaboration and simplification or environmental, social and governance (ESG) in business.
Who were the top 10?
1. Kate Brandt, Google
3. Wayne Balta, IBM
4. Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft
6. Jon Chorley, Oracle
7. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson
8. Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble
9. Bea Perez, The Coca-Cola Company
10. Jim Andrew, PepsiCo
Featuring CSOs from the energy and electric transport sectors
Although an extensive list of CSOs, energy sector leaders featured in the Top 100 CSOs along with those from transportation businesses, consumer goods, and technology firms.
From the energy industry, leaders from Schneider Electric, Aramco, Siemens and General Electric (GE) featured in the top 50.
Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric
When we look at the subsection of low-to-no-emission transportation, some of the key organisations of that environment featured their sustainability leaders, including General Motors, Boeing, Toyota, Caterpillar Inc.
Julie Lagacy, Caterpillar Inc.
Kristen Siemen, General Motors
What to expect in 2024
In 2024, we’ll be expanding on the Top 100 series to recognise the executives and leaders across the energy and EV sectors. As these trends grow there will be more scope of talent and acquisitions in these areas, and sector-specific roles to drive initiatives forward.
EV and Energy Magazines will have their own Top 100 lists alongside the established Sustainability versions, and be incorporated in more events throughout the year.
