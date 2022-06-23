Top 10 energy companies

01: Saudi Aramco

By some distance, Saudi Aramco stands top of the energy league. In May it posted extraordinary Q1 results with net income jumping 82% year-on-year to $39.5bn – a new quarterly earnings record for the company since its IPO in 2019 – and declared a dividend of $18.8bn.

The Saudi energy giant continues to expand its presence in Europe and Asia, acquiring a 30% stake in a 210,000bpd refinery in Gdansk and embarking on a JV with North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, to establish a 300,000bpd refinery and petrochemicals complex in China.

Moving forward, Aramco will continue to collaborate with domestic and international partners to explore new and emerging technologies and solutions, from developing cleaner transport technologies to establishing low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia value chains.

It signed an MoU to become one of five inaugural partners of the Middle East and North Africa regional Voluntary Carbon Market, established by the Public Investment Fund, which aligns with its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly owned operated assets by 2050.

Market cap: $2.193trn