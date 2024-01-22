Schneider’s Catalyze Programme Decarbonising Supply Chains

The Catalyze programme, although ever-evolving in a bid to meet the changing needs and pressures on the semiconductor industry, has five clear, main objectives. They are:

Combine energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects

Provide suppliers — who may not have the capacity on their own — with the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Enable any company that supplies to a Catalyze sponsor to join — across the IT supply landscape

Increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy in specific global regions where the semiconductor value chain is operational

Leverage numerous educational and digital technology platform engagements to drive measurable actions in supply chain decarbonisation

This all plays in to Schneider’s aim of increasing access to renewable electricity for the semiconductor value chain.

How successful has the Catalyze programme been so far?

Marc Garner, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Europe at Schneider has championed the project as a “significant milestone” in the company’ sustainability journey, especially with having five key sponsors of Catalyze.

“In a pivotal move toward a greener future, our collaboration aims to tackle the environmental challenges associated with semiconductor manufacturing,” he said. “By bringing together the expertise and resources of all players, we are committed to driving

innovation and implementing sustainable practices across the entire semiconductor supply chain.”

The SEMI Semiconductor Climate Consortium highlights the industry’s substantial carbon footprint, with recent research showcasing that 16% of the industry’s substantial carbon footprint originates from the supply chain. Because of this, the consortium of industry leaders that have come together under Schneider’s leadership show first-hand how building strategic, powerful and long-lasting partnerships are integral for facilitating a more sustainable and efficient future. Highlighting how decarbonisation is not a feat to be tackled or completed alone, shared responsibility and the consequent action needed as a result, with Catalyze encouraging collective impact through forming alliances.

