Top 10 Smart Grid Companies

The defining element of a smart grid system is the two way flow of electricity and data, in comparison to the one way flow of the grid.

The developments in smart grid systems, including smart appliances, smart meters, smart substations and synchro phasors, has brought many critical improvements in the realm of energy production. Customers can see direct benefits through automated billing data collection, energy use tracking and cheaper rate alerts which directly save them money, and battery collections heading back to the main grid from consumers excess has wider benefits.

According to Emergen Research, the global smart grid market is expected to reach US$122.97bn by 2027, having been valued at US$29.8bn in 2019. We’ve pulled together a list of the top smart grid companies, ranked by annual revenue.

10. Sunverge

US$8m

Cloud-based energy management company Sunverge offers grid operators and utilities with unprecedented visibility and control over Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). The company specialises in energy storage technology, distributed solar, and load control devices, founded in the belief that renewable power should be reliable and accessible to all.

9. Uplight

US$89.1m

Uplight, a certified B Corporation, has the goal of 100 million metric tons of CO2 abatement and to save consumers $10 billion on their energy bills in the next 5 years. Formed in 2019, Uplight provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to more than 80 regulated utility companies representing 110 million residential, commercial and industrial end-users in North America, becoming ‘the operating system at the grid edge and the new energy ecosystem’.

With investors including Schneider Electric, the world’s most sustainable company, AES, and private investors led by Huck Capital, Uplight is expecting significant revenue growth in the coming years.

8. Stem

US$92.95m

Founded in 2009, Stem is leading the field of AI-driven energy storage. It helps clients to optimise energy consumption by integrating innovative energy storage technologies and maximising the value of renewable energy. The company’s software platform, Athena, empowers customers to deploy and unlock the full potential of clean energy assets at scale, including professional services and solutions for solar, storage, and EV charging.

7. S&C Electric Company

US$820m

Founded in 1909, S&C specialises in the switching, protection, and control of electric power systems, providing solutions that are an essential part of the electrical grid.

S&C’s PureWave UPS System is a unique smart grid solution that has a reaction time of 2 to 4 milliseconds to protect power-sensitive equipment from disturbances including surges, transients, temporary interruptions, voltage sags, and total outages.