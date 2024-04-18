ABB Electrification supports GridBeyond’s AI Energy Solution

Empowering energy solutions with GridBeyond

GridBeyond, a key player in the energy management arena, tackles the challenge of integrating renewables into the grid with a three-pronged strategy: technology, consultation and expertise.

Utilising advanced AI, GridBeyond orchestrates energy generation, storage and industrial loads, bridging the gap between distributed energy resources and grid requirements.

The other companies investing in GridBeyond are:

EDP

ESB

TotalEnergies

Act

DublinBIC

Michael Phelan, CEO and Co-Founder of GridBeyond, expresses his excitement, saying, “We are delighted to complete this transaction. This funding, together with the support of our new partners, will enable us to expand our product offering and strengthen our leadership position in this space.

“Increasing the reach of our intelligent energy platform to deliver world-class AI and powerful automation capabilities to smart grid and energy markets, supports our ambition to advance the transition of the global energy networks towards digitalisation, decarbonisation and decentralisation.”

The collaboration between ABB and GridBeyond isn't just about financial gain. It's about propelling the world towards digitalisation, decarbonisation and decentralisation in the energy sector.

