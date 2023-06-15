Boeing increases use of renewable energy in factories

Boeing has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by taking significant steps to increase renewable-energy usage in its factories while making substantial investments in aerospace technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption, emissions and noise. Boeing has also purchased more sustainable aviation fuel for its commercial operations.

The company's dedication to sustainability and its achievements are outlined in Boeing's recent report, titled: “Sustainable Aerospace Together”. The report serves as a platform for Boeing to share its vision and the path it intends to take towards establishing a sustainable aerospace industry.

By showcasing these accomplishments, the company emphasises its ongoing commitment to promoting a greener and more environmentally responsible aviation sector.

“Boeing continues to invest and make progress on our journey to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future," said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer. “As we enter a new era of sustainable aerospace, we are committed to documenting our progress and outlining our path forward with transparency so our industry can progress, together."

The report also highlights Boeing’s efforts to advance environmental stewardship, human development and inclusion, by addressing the company's sustainability goals on employee safety. It also assesses employee wellbeing, global aerospace safety, community engagement, and DEI.