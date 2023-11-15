Top 10: Nuclear Energy Companies

As renewable energy sources continue to see global growth in response to the climate crisis, nuclear power continues to be a relevant source of energy. Although not renewable, nuclear energy is still recyclable and produces zero greenhouse gases, serving as the second-largest source of low-carbon energy in the world behind hydropower.

In 2022, as reported by the IAES, over 393.8 GW(e) of operational nuclear power capacity was available through 438 reactors across 32 countries. Overall, nuclear power capacity growth has been steady over the past decade, with a 20.3 GW(e) increase between 2012 and 2022.

Energy Digital has ranked some of the largest companies in the world generating electricity using nuclear power, ordering them by market capitalisation.

Market Capitalisation: US$18.9bn

CEO: Sergey Kirienko

Rosatom is the Russian Federation national nuclear corporation, bringing together around 400 nuclear companies and R&D institutions that operate in the civilian and defence sectors. With 70 years' expertise in the nuclear field, the company is a global leader in technologies and offers cutting-edge industry solutions on a global scale to provide comprehensive nuclear services that range from uranium enrichment to nuclear waste treatment.

Market Capitalisation: US$21.12bn

CEO: Brian X. Tierney

FirstEnergy is a forward-thinking electric utility centred on integrity, powered by a diverse team of employees committed to making customers’ lives brighter, the environment better and communities stronger.

Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp is a subsidiary of the company, which operates FirstEnergy Corp.’s nuclear-generating facilities. The company supplies 33 terawatt hours of clean, carbon-free energy in the United States, making it the second-largest non-regulated nuclear fleet in the United States.

Market Capitalisation: US$30.21bn

CEO: Ralph A. LaRossa

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Incorporated was formed in 1903 by combining more than 400 gas, electric and transportation companies in New Jersey. PSEG's generation fleet includes coal, natural gas, oil, and solar, including three nuclear units in South Jersey. In addition to its plants in South Jersey, PSEG Nuclear also holds a small stake in two nuclear power stations in Pennsylvania.

Market Capitalisation: US$39.2bn

CEO: Robert Blue​​​​​​​

