Top 10: Women in Energy

CEO & General Secretary of World Energy Council

Angela is one of the world’s leading global energy futures experts, an experienced energy executive, a distinguished Oxford scholar, and a published author. She has 30 years of experience in global multi-stakeholder transformation initiatives on a wide range of economic, energy, climate, and sustainable developmentrelated challenges. Angela joined the Council in 2017 to create a practical energy transition leaders’ toolkit and direct a new strategic insights programme. Recently, Angela was appointed as a speaker at COP27 and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where she discussed the road to net zero.

EVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Venture, BP

In April 2020, Giulia was appointed as the Executive Vice President for Strategy & Sustainability at BP. Her responsibilities involve overseeing BP's strategy, sustainability, and ventures agenda, as well as the ethics and compliance organisation. A big part of her role is helping to pave the path to net zero and contributing to solving one of the greatest challenges of our time – how to provide the world with the energy it needs and wants in a way that is reliable, affordable, and cleaner.

Before joining bp, Giulia worked at McKinsey, where she held a senior partner position. Her portfolio included leading the global downstream oil and gas practice, as well as playing an integral role in the chemicals and 02 electricity, power, and natural gas practices.

With over a decade of experience in the energy sector, Giulia has assisted several companies in shaping their strategies for the energy transition.

President of Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland

Kelly is a driving force behind Schneider Electric’s ESG and business strategy, taking the UKI business to new heights since her appointment in January 2021. She has been instrumental in transforming building design, construction and maintenance to reduce waste and emissions, epitomised by her role in the design of The Forge, a net zero office development on London’s Bankside.

Under Kelly’s stewardship, the company has ramped up its commitment to creating net-zero homes and businesses. This has resulted in helping customers and suppliers make significant decarbonisation progress, reducing their CO2 emissions by 407mn tonnes since 2018 and providing 7.5 million people with access to green electricity by Q3 2022, up from 4 million at the end of 2021.

Before her current role, Kelly led the Irish market for Schneider and, before that, was VP of the Power Solutions Division in the US. Coming from a non-engineering background, Kelly is now one of the women who make up more than 30% of the top executive roles at Schneider Electric.